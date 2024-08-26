Zero Zero launches campaign for most advanced flying action cameras on Indiegogo, with guaranteed shipping

HOVERAir X1 PRO and HOVERAir X1 PROMAX introduce industry-leading camera specs and action-centered features for effortless professional video creation

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zero Zero Robotics , a pioneering tech company in intelligent devices, is thrilled to announce the launch of their crowdfunding campaign for HOVERAir X1 PRO and HOVERAir X1 PROMAX. As the first and most advanced flying action cameras, these devices take aerial videography to new heights, redefining the experience for sports enthusiasts and professional content creators. Starting from 9am PDT on August 26, 2024 on Indiegogo, the cameras are available for a special limited-time early-bird price of $399 USD for X1 PRO (MSRP $499) and $599 USD for X1 PROMAX (MSRP $699).

Building on the compact, foldable design and controller-free experience of the HOVERAir X1 series , the X1 PRO and X1 PROMAX introduce significant advancements in camera technology and flight performance. The X1 PROMAX captures stunning 8K/30fps video with a 1/1.3'' CMOS sensor and custom 7-layer lens, offering 14 stops of dynamic range and a 107-degree field of view, ideal for professional content creation. The X1 PRO delivers high-quality 4K/60fps video with a 104-degree field of view, with both models supporting customizable ND filters for any lighting condition.

These cameras are lightweight at 191.5g (X1 PRO) and 192.5g (X1 PROMAX), featuring a durable HEM™ (Hyper-Elastic Material) frame with exceptional durability. With a maximum follow speed of 26 mph (42 km/h) and Level 5 wind resistance, the advanced AI algorithm ensures reliable person tracking even at bursts of 37 mph (60 km/h). The cameras offer 16 minutes of flight time, a maximum height of 120 meters, and can operate in temperatures as low as -4ºF (-20ºC) with the Thermo Smart Battery. The X1 PRO includes rear-side proximity sensors for active collision detection, while the X1 PROMAX enhances safety with an additional computer vision sensor. The devices are also capable of flying over any terrain, including water, snow, and off cliffs. Ready to shoot in under three seconds, both models feature intuitive controls, ample expandable storage, and access to 10+ customizable flight modes via the companion app, which supports fast downloads up to 1.2Gbps with Wi-Fi 6.

Designed with snow sports and cycling in mind, both cameras offer optional accessories like the Beacon for precise tracking and real-time video, versatile one and two-handed controllers, and a Power Case that adds 40 minutes of flight time, even in -4°F.

"Our goal with the X1 PRO and X1 PROMAX is to create the perfect companion fitting for the most daring solo adventurer to document epic and unique moments," said MQ Wang, Founder and CEO of Zero Zero Robotics. "We've combined cutting-edge camera technology with advanced AI-driven flight performance to create tools that empower creators to capture stunning, professional-grade content anywhere, in any environment."

The crowdfunding campaign launches in tandem with Indiegogo's new Shipping Guarantee program, with Zero Zero Robotics as inaugural partner. Designed to enhance trust and reliability, the invite-only program is available to select campaign owners with a proven track record of successful crowdfunding on Indiegogo, and who are launching a campaign with products that are already in their final manufacturing stages. The Shipping Guarantee badge represents a promise that the campaigner will ship within a specific time frame as promised or backers are eligible for a full refund.

"Indiegogo is dedicated to driving innovation and ensuring the success of our campaigners while protecting the interests of our backers," said Becky Center, CEO of Indiegogo. "The Shipping Guarantee program represents a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering trust within the crowdfunding community. By providing a guarantee that backers will receive their products or their money back, we are enhancing the overall crowdfunding experience and encouraging more people to support innovative projects."

"We're excited to return to Indiegogo and honored to be part of the Shipping Guarantee program," continues Wang. "The incredible support from our backers in 2023 has fueled our innovation for HOVERAir X1 PRO this year. We're confident in our ability to ship on time, ensuring backers can support us with peace of mind."

Media wishing to interview Zero Zero Robotics' personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic.

About Zero Zero Robotics

Zero Zero Robotics, was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford Phds, MQ Wang and Tony Zhang. Zero Zero specializes in embedded AI technology to create intelligent devices characterized by machine vision and high-precision control systems. Zero Zero's team members are dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders hailing from top universities and research institutions around the world. Its investors include IDG, ZhenFund, and other top US investors. Zero Zero holds more than 140 core patents and has pioneered new technologies, such as fully enclosed portable propeller design and bi-copter design.

