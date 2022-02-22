Zero User Downtime Migration to Windows 11 Powered by Liquidware

- ProfileUnity Enables Seamless Migration to New Microsoft Operating Systems

- Assists with Business Continuity for Workspace Resiliency

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced its leading User Environment Management solution, ProfileUnity™, now provides support for both Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022. ProfileUnity's unique Profile Portability feature enables a zero user downtime experience when migrating to Windows 11.

"For enterprise organizations planning an upgrade path for multiple thousands of users can result in user downtime that can have a huge impact on the business," commented Jason E. Smith, VP Alliances and Product Marketing, Liquidware. "When leveraging ProfileUnity's Profile Portability feature, at login, user profiles are dynamically adapted to their new Windows 11 environment. This saves organizations time, money, and effort and provides an optimal user experience. The new feature set also enables non-stop workspace resiliency, which is paramount for today's 'work from anywhere' requirements."

ProfileUnity dynamically evolves user profiles to Windows 11 and enables them to co-exist with older OS versions, thus allowing for a phased upgrade/migration approach.

The latest version of ProfileUnity has the following functionality:

Support for Windows 11

Support for Windows Server 2022

A new "Path Overrides" feature to help manage environments that lack a global name space in their Active Directory setup. This feature is especially helpful in POD architecture and Active Active designs, helping ensure business continuity for enterprises with modern workspace infrastructure

During a recent webinar hosted by Liquidware a poll question asked when the attendees were planning to migrate to Windows 11, the results were:

12% are planning to migrate in the first half of 2022

41% are planning to migrate in the second half of 2022 and

41% are planning to migrate sometime during 2023

For further information about ProfileUnity, please visit https://www.liquidware.com/products/profileunity.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

