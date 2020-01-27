PRINCETON, New Jersey and CHENNAI, India, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Incident Framework™ (ZIF) Wins the 2020 BIG Innovation Award. The Award Recognizes GAVS' Zero Incident Framework (ZIF) for advances in AI-driven IT Operations.

ZIF drives agility and nimbleness into IT Operations and provides service assurance and business process availability through its Discover, Monitor, Analyse, Predict and Automate modules. ZIF has grown into one of the industry-leading AIOps platforms, providing end to end IT Operations management. ZIF provides unmatched business service assurance that leads to a significant reduction in IT Operations costs and setting the path for a larger digital enterprise while driving your infrastructure to trend to a Zero Incident Enterprise.

ZIF's modules offer end to end IT Operations Management. The Supervised, Unsupervised and Reinforcement Machine Learning algorithms that are used for its predict and analyse modules gives the framework the competitive advantage in IT Enterprise Management.

"We at GAVS are committed to evolve as an IP led company. Our Zero Incident Framework (ZIF) is an AI-based Technology Operations product, and this award is a testament to our commitment and aspiration," – Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies

"The role of innovation is now pervasive in every industry and in every country," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring this year's winning executives, companies, and products as they all have shown tremendous creativity, vision, and passion to help improve our experiences and lives."

About GAVS



GAVS Technologies is focused on automation-led digital transformation services. GAVS' IP led solution, Zero Incident Framework TM (ZIF) is an AIOps solution that provides a 360-degree view of enterprise IT health, proactively detects incidents before they occur and remediates with minimal human interference. By focusing on eradication and proactive remediation of the incidents, ZIF enables organizations trend towards a Zero Incident Enterprise TM. GAVS is committed to improving user experience by 10X and reducing resource utilization by 40%.



About Business Intelligence Group



The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.



