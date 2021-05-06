Zero-Contact Medical Station for a Safe and Rapid PCR Covid-19 Testing

The Zero-Contact Medical Station with robotics technology is creating a new normal of Covid-19 testing in Taiwan. Medical staff and patients stay in an isolated chamber with safety features, including HEPA filter, UVC lamps, a ventilation system, and a negative 8 Pa air pressure. Under medical staff's control and supervision, a Nasal Swab Robot performs the nasopharynx specimen collection. This allows the medical staff to achieve nasal swabbing without patient contact and eliminates the need to wear a PPE. Nasal Swab Robot just obtained the CE mark with Class I.

The Zero-Contact Medical Station achieves zero-contact swabbing and pipetting tasks for lab technicians. After swabbing, an automated robot will then pipette the collected specimen and prepare an essay for PCR diagnosis. The robotic systems are integrated with Roche's RT-PCR device allowing automatic and efficient process. The entire testing process from robot's collection to result generation can be done in 25 minutes.

Through robotics automation and consolidation of PCR lab and diagnosis in one medical station, the Zero-Contact Medical Station protects medical staff and minimizes precious staffing, improves lab testing capacity, and reduces transport and reporting time.

The zero-contact features and rapid PCR testing with minimal staffing make this station an ideal solution for large-scale testing at public venues such as cruise ships, stadiums, and airports, allowing your country to reopen the economy or commence the travel bubble with safety measures. To find out more about the Zero-Contact Medical Station, please visit our website https://brainnavi.com/zerocontactstation/.

www.brainnavi.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503767/Zero_Contact.jpg

Related Links

http://www.brainnavi.com/



SOURCE Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd.