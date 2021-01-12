Zepp To Debut and Wow Consumers Worldwide at CES 2021

Impressive expansion and innovation In just four months since their debut in August 2020, Zepp smartwatches have entered the market in more than 20 countries in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, and are also available from the Zepp website and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

Zepp was founded in Silicon Valley in 2010 and quickly created waves in the North American exercise market by using a unique wearable sensor device to monitor and analyze exercise data.

In 2020, Zepp transformed itself, and has made personalized health management its mission. Powered by a belief in the role human-centered technology can play in self-improvement, Zepp is leveraging the potential of the Internet of Things, powered by AI algorithmic systems to develop powerful hardware, software and data analysis capabilities. Zepp helps people manage health and well-being, from traditional health and exercise monitoring to analysis of early health status warnings.



Dedicated to helping people enjoy a fulfilling life

Zepp researches all aspects of health, and in November 2020 Zepp co-released the Global Sleep Study, with the World Sleep Society. The study addressed concerns that COVID-19 lockdowns were changing people's sleeping patterns. Respondents to the Global Sleep Study reported they were losing sleep due to pandemic-induced worries and were eager to improve their sleep quality. Zepp's products and programs help users track their sleep and embark on a journey towards healthier sleep. Many of the study's respondents agreed that listening to calming music can help with sleep so Zepp now gives users an option to create a personalized lullaby for enhanced sleep.

As well as looking after physical health, Zepp also cares for people's mental well-being and happiness. To bring a smiles to faces and remind everyone of the importance of human connection, Zepp launched its first reality web film called 'Measurements of Attraction' in December 2020. The video shows that wearables may be useful in the search for love, by detecting true feelings and "chemistry" through changes in heart rates, even when dating virtually. For now, a smartwatch cannot help romantic relationship choices, but it's clear paying attention to heart health puts people in control of their relationship with their changing environments. Empowered by Zepp, people can improve both mental and physical well-being.

Premium health management with the Zepp E Series and Zepp Z smartwatches

To date, Zepp has unveiled the Zepp E and Zepp Z smartwatches, plus the Zepp app, a mobile application for digital health management, available for iOS and Android operating systems.

In August 2020, Zepp launched the Zepp E Square and Zepp E Circle, which harness the power of AI and cutting-edge technology to convert vital health statistics into actionable insights, helping users monitor their physical and mental well-being more effectively. Targeting busy professionals who seek a blend of style and practicality, the Zepp E series combines high-end design with superior health and fitness tracking capabilities. The Zepp E watches also offer several functions to enable users to keep tabs on their well-being including sleep monitoring and blood-oxygen saturation (SpO₂) measurement, while its premium design features a pure black 3D glass display and an ultra slim metal body.

The Zepp Z was launched in November, 2020. Inspired by classic watch design, the Zepp Z seamlessly combines traditional craftsmanship and high-quality materials, such as titanium alloy, to create an elegant premium smartwatch. With 90 sports modes, the Zepp Z now has one of the most complete range of sports for tracking. It also has the Alexa[1] voice assistant and users can "wake up" Alexa by pressing and holding the Zepp Z's classic crown for one second.

Zepp Z's future-focused technological innovation, powered by 15 days of battery life, can track and analyze health markers and all fitness activities. It then harnesses the power of AI and cutting-edge technology to convert vital health data into actionable insights. Equipped with RISC-V wearable chip, the Zepp Z helps people take control of their physical and mental well-being and improve their quality of life.

To find out more about Zepp, visit https://www.zepp.com.

[1] Currently, Alexa is only available on Zepp Z in American English and limited regions. Please visit https://support.zepp.com/en/faq/436 to learn more.

