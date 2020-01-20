Zephyrus Aviation Capital Closes $350M Warehouse Finance Facility to Top Off a Year of Growth and Expansion

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyrus Aviation Capital ("Zephyrus") announced today that it has closed on a $350 million warehouse finance facility, with Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, acting as the sole structuring agent and lead arranger, with aircraft scheduled to be placed into the facility in the coming days and weeks.

This is the first warehouse facility for Zephyrus and follows the successful launch of the company's highly acclaimed ZCAP 2018-1 ABS facility a little over a year ago. The closing also comes on the heels of a year in which the organization undertook significant growth and expansion.

"After the success of our initial ABS, it was a pleasure to once again work with Deutsche Bank and our other partners on this warehouse facility, as this continuity allows us to more efficiently execute our business growth and development plans. This new facility, coupled with our highly skilled team and existing equity, will enable us to be even more responsive in providing solutions in the mid- to late-life aircraft market," said Zephyrus President and CEO, Damon J. D'Agostino.

Richard Moody, Head of Global Transportation Finance at Deutsche Bank, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have assisted Zephyrus on this milestone warehouse financing. Zephyrus continues to grow, and this facility will aid them in taking advantage of market opportunities."

"We have continued to work closely with Zephyrus since their formation and are proud to continue offering solutions to their expanding needs," added Michael Halaby, Head of Aviation Debt Origination at Deutsche Bank.

Working closely with Deutsche Bank, the parties were able to craft a facility that is specially designed for mid- to older-life aircraft and the unique financing opportunities that they present.

UMB Bank, N.A. will act as facility agent and security trustee under the warehouse, and Canyon CTS will serve as managing agent. VedderPrice advised Zephyrus and the borrowers, Clifford Chance advised Deutsche Bank, A&L Goodbody acted as Irish counsel, and Maples and Calder acted as Cayman Islands counsel.

ABOUT ZEPHYRUS AVIATION CAPITAL

Launched in 2018, Zephyrus is led by a highly-skilled executive team and backed by Virgo Investment Group, a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay area. Zephyrus is an aircraft and engine leasing and trading company led by a team of industry veterans and focused on aircraft which are in the mid to mature stage of their lifecycle. Utilizing strong industry relationships, leveraging a proven industry track record of transactional success, and employing innovative strategies, Zephyrus is a fleet management solutions provider with a customer-centric approach that creates value for all stakeholders. Zephyrus' in-depth knowledge of aviation assets, coupled with industry-leading partnerships, allows for innovative solutions across the aviation industry. For more information, visit www.zacap.aero.

