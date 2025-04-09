Zentiva presents its Sustainability Report 2024

Acting today for a sustainable tomorrow

BRUSSELS and PRAGUE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Zentiva is publishing its Sustainability Report, highlighting the key achievements delivered in 2024.

Ines Windisch, Head of Communications, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, said: "The achievements were only possible thanks to the engagement of our workforce and our partners. Understanding the impact we have as individuals, as a team, and as a company helps us to take the right actions, focusing on caring for people, partners, and our planet."

The company reports a reduction of more than 20% in GHG emissions in Scope 1 over the last three years. All European manufacturing sites are powered by 100% renewable electricity. Together with its partners, Zentiva drives the decarbonization of Scope 3 emissions forward to achieve its climate target, which is in line with Europe's ambition to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

Steffen Saltofte, CEO of Zentiva, said: "Zentiva is proof that the growth of a company can go hand in hand with investment in a sustainable future. We reach over 100 million people with our high-quality, affordable products. We recognize our impact on society and the environment and work hard to operate responsibly, minimizing our environmental impact while offering a great place to work and helping others around us. We are aware of the impact we have and will ensure that both targets are met: providing access to affordable healthcare and supporting European climate targets."

Zentiva has operations in more than 30 countries and is recognized as a Top Employer in its main locations and certified as a Great Place to Work in several others. With a healthy gender balance of 53:47 in favor of women, a workforce consisting of more than 50 nationalities and 4 generations, Zentiva is an attractive employer.

Zentiva's 2024 Sustainability Report discloses non-financial topics referencing GRI standards, showing the company's full commitment to further progress in all areas of ESG. The full report is accessible via www.zentiva.com.

About Zentiva

Zentiva provides health and wellbeing for all generations. We are a European company developing, producing, and delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in over 30 countries across Europe and beyond. Zentiva has four wholly owned manufacturing sites and a broad network of external manufacturing partners to ensure supply security. The company is private equity-owned, delivering sustainable growth, with an ambitious plan for the years to come.

We are a team of more than 5,000 unique talents bonded together by our commitment to ensuring the supply of high-quality, affordable medicines to people who depend on them every day. We want Zentiva to be a great place to work, where everyone feels welcomed and appreciated, and can be their true selves, contributing to the best of their ability.

Our roots reach back more than 500 years to a small pharmacy in Prague that still exists today. We act today for a sustainable tomorrow, so that Zentiva will continue to provide health and wellbeing for all generations for at least another 500 years.

