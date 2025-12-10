Zensec expands to Australia to tackle soaring ransomware threats amid geopolitical uncertainty

SYDNEY, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensec, the cyber arm of Zenzero, is pleased to announce the opening of its Australian office, supporting local organisations as cyber risk surges across the region. This launch arrives at a critical moment: Australia is experiencing a dramatic increase in ransomware attacks, particularly affecting small and medium-sized businesses.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) recently reported a 156% year-over-year increase in ransomware incidents targeting SMBs. Meanwhile, independent researchers point to AI-enabled attacks shaping the threat landscape, with a growing number of repeat incidents and increasingly aggressive ransom demands. At the same time, regulators are raising the alarm. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has warned that geopolitical tensions and emerging AI risks could expose the banking sector to more cyber-attacks.

Why Australia needs Zensec now

The ACSC's risk report makes it clear: ransomware remains one of the most disruptive cyber threats in Australia, with associated costs, operational outages and reputational damage rising. Given this risk backdrop, companies need more than traditional IT services, they need a partner that can anticipate, respond, and recover swiftly.

Moreover, with APRA calling out the risk of AI-powered cyber threats and geopolitical risk, organisations can no longer rely solely on legacy protection models. Zensec's blended approach that combines advanced technical capability, proactive threat intelligence, and deep forensics, ensures businesses can defend against, and bounce back from, even the most sophisticated attacks.

"Cyber-attacks are no longer a distant shadow, they are a present, systemic risk for Australian businesses," said David Wing, Managing Director, Zensec. "Launching Zensec locally means we can deliver world-class incident response and recovery right where it's needed most. We're here to help organisations build strong resilience into their growth journey."

About Zensec / Zenzero

Zensec (formerly Solace Cyber) is a specialist cyber arm providing digital forensics, ransomware recovery, and 24x7 incident response. It is part of Zenzero, a leading managed services provider with global reach and strong cyber credentials. Zenzero, already accredited by the UK's NCSC for incident response, combines its deep IT and cyber expertise to help clients across regions deliver secure, resilient digital operations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841582/Zensec_Logo.jpg