Zensar Technologies Expands European Footprint with New Technology Delivery Center in Belgrade

New Serbia center strengthens near–shore engineering capabilities and supports growing client demand across Europe

BELGRADE, Serbia, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zensar Technologies, a global digital solutions and technology services company and part of the USD 5.4 billion RPG Group, today announced the opening of its new technology delivery and engineering center in Belgrade, Serbia. The new center marks a key milestone in Zensar's European expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to building future–ready engineering capabilities closer to clients.

Zensar Serbia Technology Delivery Center Launch – Distinguished dignitaries and leadership team

Zensar has identified Serbia as a strategic near-shore hub to support Europe's accelerating demand for digital transformation and AI adoption. Leveraging the country's strong engineering talent and growing innovation ecosystem, the Belgrade center will enhance delivery capabilities for global clients.

Key highlights:

Zensar's strategic hub will strengthen near-shore presence in Europe enhancing agility, collaboration, and scalable delivery.

Aligning with evolving client needs, the center will support complex, large–scale digital transformation with focus on advanced engineering and AI-led services.

Serbia is chosen for its strong engineering talent base, growing innovation ecosystem, and proximity to key European markets.

Zensar plans to partner with local universities and educational institutions to foster skill development and long-term talent creation.

Located in Airport City, New Belgrade, the 1,000 sq. m. state-of-the-art facility is designed to support scalable growth and evolving client demand across Europe.

Vijayasimha Alilughatta, Chief Operating Officer, Zensar Technologies, said: "The Belgrade delivery center is a strategic addition to Zensar's global operations, strengthening our near–shore delivery model for Europe. This location enables us to scale engineering capacity with greater speed, resilience, and operational efficiency. By integrating Serbia's strong engineering talent into our delivery network, we are enhancing our ability to execute complex digital and AI–led transformation programs with consistency, quality, and agility."

Vivek Ranjan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Zensar Technologies, said: "Serbia offers a strong talent ecosystem that aligns well with Zensar's capability–led growth strategy. Our Belgrade center is designed not just to enable access to talent, but to continuously build skills in advanced engineering and AI, creating sustainable value for our clients and meaningful careers for our people."

Zensar's expansion into Serbia reflects a broader industry shift, as global enterprises increasingly invest in locations that combine strong technical capabilities, innovation potential, and proximity to European markets. By establishing a strong presence in Belgrade, Zensar aims to support high–skill job creation while strengthening Europe's evolving digital ecosystem.

About Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is a leading global digital solutions and technology services company, helping enterprises accelerate transformation and achieve meaningful business outcomes. With deep domain expertise and a strong presence across key global markets, Zensar delivers innovative, scalable solutions across digital engineering, data, AI, and cloud services.

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