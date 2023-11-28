Zendure Unveils Smart Clean Energy Solutions at Solar Solutions and Enlit Europe Exhibitions

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and PARIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , one of the fastest-growing clean EnergyTech startups, will be showcasing its latest products at Solar Solutions in Düsseldorf, as well as at Enlit in Paris. Zendure will offer insights into its portfolio from Booth J1 at the Messe Düsseldorf on November 29th and 30th, and from Booth 7.3. C120 in Paris from November 28-30, 2023. Visitors who stop by the booth will learn more about Zendure's ZEN+ Home energy hub, which revolutionizes how households manage energy consumption. On-site, the SolarFlow and SuperBase V promise reliable, affordable clean energy solutions.

Digitalize the Energy Future

Enlit Europe aims to connect industries, inspire action, and help Europe evolve into a decarbonized and digitalized energy system for the energy transition, while Solar Solutions Germany is dedicated to the nationwide expansion of all forms of renewable energy.

ZEN+ Home Energy Hub: The Future of Energy Management

ZEN+ Home Energy Hub, by Zendure, is a user-friendly, all-encompassing platform that transforms household clean energy management. It seamlessly combines plug-and-play products with technology for monitoring, energy automation, and efficiency that reduces electricity expenses. Distinguished by its clean energy tech and sensor integration, ZEN+ Home Energy Hub delivers energy services via innovative software, IoT, and AI technology. This empowers users to shape a sustainable future by integrating smart energy management into their daily lives, revolutionizing how families manage home energy consumption with cost-effective solutions.

Power of Integration: Zendure's Collaboration with Shelly

The ZEN+ Home Energy Hub incorporates Zendure's flagship product SolarFlow, and by tuning in Shelly's smart devices , the system provides automatic safeguards, notifications, remote monitoring, real-time control, and intelligent optimization of energy consumption. The collaboration enables product interoperability, giving users precise, real-time energy management and AIoT real-time intelligent energy allocation, reducing energy consumption, and implementing a fully integrated smart home solution.

"With our innovative products, we are happy to contribute to the decarbonization of Europe and the digitalization of the energy system. Our Zendure ZEN+ Home Energy Hub is able to assist in the energy transition," said Bryan Liu, CEO and founder of Zendure.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularising the latest EnergyTech.

