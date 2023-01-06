Zendure SuperBase V - the Industry's First Plug-and-Play Energy Storage System with Semi-Solid State Batteries - Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a true power independence provider and one of the fastest-growing energy tech startups, announces the availability of its breakthrough home (and beyond) energy storage system, SuperBase V at CES. Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree in the Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy category, this industry-first modular, portable power station with semi-solid state batteries brings true power independence to users nationwide. SuperBase V provides more reliable, safer, cleaner energy when and where users need it most ideal for RV and off-grid living, EV charging, whole-home power needs and as emergency back-up.

MORE STORAGE & POWER: Zendure's semi-solid state batteries deliver customizable, expandable capacity from 6.4kWh to 64kWh with satellite expansion batteries, the first of this type in the world. The maximum configuration for SuperBase V (with two base units and eight Satellite Batteries) stores enough energy to power a typical household for a week or more.

FAST RECHARGE: When used in conjunction with satellite expansion batteries and combined with industry-leading solar input (3,000W) and AC power, SuperBase V can be recharged in just one hour (up to 5.9kW dual-recharge).

115V & 230V DUAL VOLTAGE: A backup power for an entire home, the first and only system that supplies 115V/230V dual voltage from a single base unit to charge small and large appliances at the same time.

EV CHARGING AT HOME & ON-THE-GO: With up to 23,000W of power distribution, the Home Panel can charge two vehicles simultaneously and provide AC power to up to ten circuits around the house. Portable level 2 EV charging also supports public power station input, and the SuperBase V paired with a battery pack adds an extra 40 miles to keep drivers moving between pit stops.

SMART / CONNECTED: Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Home system for intuitive, convenient voice control. The Zendure app also gives users tools to monitor, manage, and customize energy use, which can significantly reduce energy bill.

VERSATILE: Each base station comes with a variety of hook-ups and 14 ports, including AC, USB-A and USB-C and a 12V car outlet for limitless power possibilities.

PORTABLE: Equipped with a pull-out handle and motorized wheels for easier portability around home and on-the-go.

SuperBase V is now available at Zendure.com(Affiliate: ShareASale), starting at €4,599 (which can be paid in installments).

Zendure is one of the fastest-growing Clean Energy Tech start-ups based in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley in California, and the Greater Bay Area in China, as well as Japan. Zendure's goal is to make energy accessible anywhere, anytime, and to democratize the latest battery technology to power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way.

