Zendure Powers BOÉ Motorsports at FrenchGP: A Leap into the French Market with Sustainable Energy Solutions

The final race for the two drivers, David Muñoz and Joel Kelso starts at 11 a.m. on May 12th (UTC+2) in Le Mans

LE MANS, France, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure – a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up known for its innovations SolarFlow and AIO 2400 – will be on-site at the French Grand Prix with its solutions and support the BOÉ Motorsports team . This initiative marks Zendure's strategic entry into the French market. Committed to sustainability, Zendure will support two drivers David Muñoz and Joel Kelso throughout the global races with their sustainable energy resources.

SuperCharged into the 2024 FrenchGP with Sustainable Energy Solutions

The French motorcycle Grand Prix is a motorcycling event part of the FIM Grand Prix motorcycle racing season. The Le Mans Grand Prix circuit is known for its tight corners emphasizing late braking and hard acceleration, with rear-end traction being a key factor.

The BOÉ Motorsports team got off to a good start in the 2024 season with the new driver pairing of Joel Kelso and David Muñoz, which made it together 6 times to the podium so far. To support the drivers and the BOÉ Motorsports team, Zendure is providing them SuperBase V, SuperBase M, and SupberBase Pro which provide clean and sustainable energy for technical equipment and tools, but also for visitors' electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops.

A Green Impact from Zendure's Commitment to Sustainability

MotoGP presented the new motorcycles and regulations from 2027 earlier, and the collaboration with Zendure and the use of sustainable energy storage solutions is an important pillar to improve sustainability.

"We aim for a green and positive impact on the environment, as MotoGP shows a stronger focus on sustainability in the new regulations," says Jolene Shang, Chief Marketing Officer at Zendure. "Valuing the French market, we look forward to embedding our products in the minds of a larger audience during the race in France, making it easier for French fans to access our products and offer on-site explanations."

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

