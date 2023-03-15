Zendure Launches First Solar Energy Storage System for Balconies

BERLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure – One of the fastest-growing energy-tech startups based in Silicon Valley in the US, China, and Japan – launches SolarFlow, the first plug-and-play solar energy storage system for balconies. Composed of a PV hub and up to four batteries, SolarFlow is compatible with common balcony solar panels, allowing apartment and condo dwellers the opportunity to store valuable solar energy during the day and use it at night. The capacity of up to 3,840Wh is sufficient to provide nighttime power for a family of four – and all their critical devices and appliances.

High energy prices are a financial burden for many, and the call for sustainability in everyday life is getting louder as more and more people are turning to renewable energies and investing in their own photovoltaic (PV) systems to produce electricity independently. The German government also recognizes the need to support solar energy and recently has been making the purchase of solar systems and the associated electricity storage systems and inverters more affordable by making them tax-exempt and saving consumers 19 percent.

Solar energy storage for balconies - manufacturer-independent, user-friendly, and cost-efficient

SolarFlow is a storage system for energy- and cost-conscious people. The storage system can be purchased as a complete package with a solar panel and micro-inverter from Zendure. Thanks to its compatibility with existing balcony solar panels on the market, it also can be used regardless of the manufacturer. Consumers who already have solar panels for the balcony and micro-inverter can thus easily connect SolarFlow to the existing equipment with an MC4 connector. SolarFlow's PV hub is equipped with an 800W output as well as an intelligent battery management system, storing excess energy in the associated LFP batteries. SolarFlow prevents generated energy from being wasted and makes it easily accessible at night. This can save consumers up to 32 percent of their annual energy costs.

Key features at a glance

Compatible with balcony solar panels and micro-inverters available on the market

Storage capacity of 960Wh with one battery and 3,840Wh with four batteries

PV hub with 800W output

Connection to solar panel and micro-inverter by MC4 connector

Maximum energy output through dual maximum power point tracking (800W input/1200W output)

Smart AIoT control via app

More information is also available on Zendure's official website .

About Zendure

Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech startups based in the tech hubs of Silicon Valley in the US and the Greater Bay Area in China's Silicon Valley. Zendure's goal is to make energy accessible anywhere, anytime, and to democratize the latest energy technology. This will power on-grid and off-grid lifestyles alike in a clean and affordable way. Since 2013, Zendure's award-winning portfolio of robust, versatile, and industry-leading IoT home energy storage solutions, mobile power stations, and battery solutions has helped improve the lives of people around the world at home, at work, and at play.

