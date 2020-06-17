Zellis to Build HCM Solution on Microsoft Azure

Zellis will use Microsoft cloud, data, and AI technologies to build new capabilities that extend and enhance its award-winning, market-leading product offerings

LONDON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zellis, the UK and Ireland's leading provider of payroll and HR software to mid-market and enterprise companies, today announces a new agreement to use Microsoft cloud, data, and AI technologies to build a Human Capital Management (HCM) solution.

Through this agreement, Zellis aims to provide the most modern solution in the market – one which delivers on the company's missions to create superior employee experiences, while supporting organisations to achieve their digital transformation goals, including process optimisation, reduction of costs, and more intelligent use of data. The agreement represents the next evolution of Zellis' award-winning payroll and HR software, ResourceLink, with exciting new capabilities that extend and enhance the company's product offerings.

At its foundation will be the Zellis Intelligence Platform, a solution which will create a single source of data for customers and enable advanced cross-product data analysis using Microsoft Power BI. Combining natural language processing, intuitive dashboard building, and impactful data visualisations, the Zellis Intelligence Platform will make it easier than ever for organisations to unlock business insights from their people data.

The agreement will also allow customers to take advantage of value-adding integration opportunities between Zellis solutions and solutions within the wider Microsoft ecosystem, including Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and third-party applications. Connectors will allow customers to significantly improve productivity through stronger interaction, automation, and data sharing.

Furthermore, Zellis' software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions will be moving to Azure infrastructure as part of the company's overall roadmap, taking its already market-leading position to the next level with further improvements in scalability, security, performance, and resilience. Zellis' ability to utilise innovative tools in Azure to provide seamless and continuous software updates will result in smoother implementations and an even stronger, more responsive customer experience.

The integration demonstrates the benefits of Azure and Power Platform to payroll and HR independent software vendors (ISVs) operating in other markets.

Marko Perisic, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Zellis added: "We are building a solution which we believe represents a transformative approach to the HCM space. It meets the complex software requirements of modern, agile organisations, while also providing an employee experience that remains 'human' at its core and makes people feel appreciated for the work they do."

"Driving improvements in process efficiency using automation and AI, unlocking deep business insights from data, and providing technology experiences that keep employees engaged and productive – these are all areas which represent huge strategic value within our industry. Our agreement with Microsoft enables us to further accelerate our delivery of this value to our customers, helping them stay ahead of the curve."

Joe Macri, Vice President, UK Commercial Partner, Microsoft said: "Integration with Azure, Power Platform and Microsoft 365 enables Zellis to digitally transform HCM experiences, people analytics, and efficient, accurate payroll processing in the UK and Ireland. As a result, customers can easily unlock business insights through data sharing across Microsoft services."

About Zellis

Zellis is the largest provider of payroll and HR software, and Managed Services, to mid-market and enterprise companies in the UK and Ireland.

With over 50 years' experience and almost 1,200 employees, we count a third of the FTSE 100 as customers, serve over five million employees, and process more than 60 million payslips a year.

We are also the people behind ResourceLink, the award-winning payroll and HR software.

Find out more at www.zellis.com.

