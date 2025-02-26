ZEISS VISUMAX 800 with SMILE pro software receives approval in China

Updated ZEISS femtosecond laser provides refractive surgeons in China with faster treatment, greater flexibility, and significant workflow

JENA, Germany and SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology announced today that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China has approved the VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® pro software from ZEISS for surgically treating nearsightedness, with or without astigmatism. The latest generation of femtosecond lasers from ZEISS enters the China market at a time when more than 10 million eyes have been treated with ZEISS SMILE and SMILE pro worldwide, reflecting the technology's broad global momentum driven by strong adoption in Asia, Europe and the U.S.

"With the growing interest in laser vision correction in China, the market needs innovative technology that enhances surgical outcomes, safety and efficiency to benefit both surgeons and their patients. The availability of the ZEISS VISUMAX 800 with SMILE pro software further extends our commitment to ophthalmologists and helps to solidify the future of laser vision correction across China," says Maximilian Foerst, Head of ZEISS Greater China.

"ZEISS further sets itself apart in the China market with the availability of the VISUMAX 800 with SMILE pro software from ZEISS, providing the latest digital technology to meet the evolving needs of refractive surgeons worldwide," said Magnus Reibenspiess, Head of Strategic Business Unit Ophthalmology at ZEISS Medical Technology. "This next-generation femtosecond laser system creates data-driven insights to help surgeons better manage treatment paths for patients while supporting each surgeon's unique practice requirements for greater workflow efficiency and performance."

The VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® pro software from ZEISS enables faster treatment, creating the lenticule in less than 10 seconds thanks to a faster laser pulse repetition rate of 2 MHz.* Additionally, the shorter procedure time can reduce stress for surgeons and their patients. The ZEISS femtosecond laser also provides greater flexibility for the surgeon and patient, with a smaller footprint and compatibility with a variety of patient beds, adapting to the clinical environment to provide cutting-edge technology without compromise.

With the availability of the VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® pro software from ZEISS in China, surgeons can utilize a number of workflow enhancements including: the CentraLign® centration aid, a computer-controlled function for easy centration; the OcuLign® cyclotorsion adjustment to help counter cyclotorsion that may occur; and VISULYZE user nomograms to help surgeons collect and analyze patient data, while also providing detailed nomograms and enabling more control during every surgery.

With these workflow enhancements along with greater flexibility and faster treatment, the VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® pro software from ZEISS offers substantial market opportunities for surgeons in China. For more information about the VISUMAX® 800 with SMILE® pro software from ZEISS, visit https://zeiss.com/visumax800

