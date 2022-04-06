ZEISS to Unveil Clinical Insights Supporting the Value of New Data-Driven Digital Workflow Solutions and Software Applications

Advancing ophthalmic care through integrated clinical workflow solutions:

Efficiency in the cataract workflow

Can help increase treatment outcome predictability in the corneal refractive workflow

Machine learning and artificial intelligence in the retina clinic

JENA, Germany and DUBLIN, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology will host ZEISS Innovation Day on April 7, 2022, showcasing clinical perspectives from global experts whose first-hand experiences support the value of integrating devices, data and software applications. New integrated ophthalmic workflows enabled by the ZEISS Medical Ecosystem create a digital environment where connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence, and safe and efficient management of data are reshaping patient care.

"It is our strategy to drive technological advancement in our products, and to develop new and innovative technologies for future applications," said Dr. Markus Weber, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. "We continue to invest heavily in research and development, and we are committed to improving the quality of life of patients."

"Developing patient trust is critical. You accomplish this by investing in tools to make your practice more efficient and delivering excellent outcomes. The solutions ZEISS has provided my practice check both boxes and create a great patient experience," said Lisa K. Feulner, MD, PhD, Surgeon and Founder of Advanced Eye Care & Aesthetics in Bel Air, Maryland.

"The growing acceptance of digitalization is shaping healthcare and these clinical perspectives represent real data that further support the value created by our integrated clinical workflow solutions empowered by the ZEISS Medical Ecosystem," said Euan S. Thomson, PhD, President of Ophthalmic Devices and Head of the Digital Business Unit for Carl Zeiss Meditec. "ZEISS is uniquely positioned to drive further digital transformation in medical technology, enabling new ways of maximizing clinical efficiency and performance."

To hear more about our new innovations and digital solutions visit us at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Conference from April 23 - 25, 2022.

For more information, visit www.zeiss.com/med.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development.

Brief Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and MDax of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With approximately 3,531 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €1,646.8m in fiscal year 2020/21 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

