ZEISS launches Collaborative Care application to strengthen continuity of care; new solution offers on-premises and cloud-based options

ZEISS Collaborative Care will be demonstrated for the first time at the 100% Optical 2026 congress in London from Feb. 28 to March 2, and then again at the Vision Expo event in Orlando, FL, from March 11 to 14.

"At ZEISS, we've focused the strengths of our digital expertise to address some of the persistent challenges in a patient's healthcare journey. Working closely with our customers, we've laid the foundation to transform continuity of care today, supported by data-driven, digital care models that can follow patients throughout their ophthalmic care pathway. ZEISS Collaborative Care is an important step forward in our vision, bringing care teams closer together for more efficient patient care," says Magnus Reibenspiess, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Strategic Business Unit Ophthalmology at ZEISS Medical Technology.

A new standard for connected care

ZEISS Collaborative Care is delivered as an application of the ZEISS Healthcare Data Platform (HDP), which provides the secure cloud foundation behind our digital solutions. As an HDP-powered application, it offers flexible deployment for practitioners to support a wide range of clinical environments. Practices may use it as a standalone cloud solution or as a connected extension of ZEISS FORUM allowing diagnostic data, images, and insights to flow seamlessly from on-premises systems into secure, browser-based collaboration spaces. This flexibility ensures providers – regardless of their current digital infrastructure – can participate in efficient, data-driven care pathways.

ZEISS Collaborative Care offers an intuitive set of real-time collaboration tools, ensuring clinical data moves with the patient, supporting better decisions and more coordinated care. It integrates smoothly into existing ZEISS solutions and adheres to industry standard security requirements, enabling eye care professionals to collaborate with confidence.

SHARE – exchange insights and data to enhance decision-making

Securely exchanging images, reports and patient data to obtain second opinions and foster more confident clinical decision-making.

Consult with peers on challenging cases to validate assessments and determine the best care pathway for patients.

Communicate in real-time via chat and stay updated with email notifications.

REFER – streamline referral workflows

Send, track and prioritize referrals through a user-friendly, secure browser-based application, ensuring the right data gets to the right provider at the right time.

Facilitate seamless patient care updates between referring and receiving practitioners, optimizing the patient journey from consultation to specialist care.

Easily receive and download patient data into the eye care professional's system for comprehensive analysis and documentation.

NETWORK – strengthen professional networks to improve continuity of care

Build stronger professional connections and trust between optometrists and ophthalmologists, and foster an open network dedicated to better patient care.

Exchange clinical knowledge and access peer support anytime, anywhere to enhance the eye care professional's practice.

Collaborate within a professional network via a browser, independent of any one data management system.

For more information about ZEISS Collaborative Care visit here.

Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

