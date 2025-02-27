DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEEKR, the premium electric mobility brand, and AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a trailblazer in automotive innovation, joined forces to make the annual American University of Sharjah (AUS) Alumni Reunion a night to remember. Held on January 18 and graced by the esteemed presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, the event became a shining celebration of sustainability, innovation and community.

ZEEKR and AW Rostamani Group Champion Innovation and Sustainability at AUS Alumni Reunion

The highlight of the evening was the 'Best Sustainable Idea of the Year' competition by ZEEKR and AW Rostamani Group, a bold initiative inviting AUS alumni to unleash their creativity and present innovative business models for a greener, more sustainable future. Amidst excitement and anticipation, the winner, Sara Llalla, an alumna from the AUS College of Architecture, Art and Design, was awarded a ZEEKR X, the brand's cutting-edge compact electric SUV renowned for its futuristic design and advanced technology.

This initiative further aligns with the UAE's Vision 2031, emphasising sustainability, innovation, and a diversified economy driven by cutting-edge technology. By collaborating with forward-thinking entities like AUS, ZEEKR is proud to contribute to the nation's ambition of becoming a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility.

Towards the end of the event, ZEEKR was honoured as a Smart Mobility Partner. This recognition, bestowed by AUS — recognized by the 2025 QS World University Rankings as the UAE's top university in environmental sustainability, highlighted ZEEKR's ongoing commitment to inspiring change, driving innovation, and empowering the brightest minds to lead more sustainable lifestyles.

Roberto Colucci, Director of Electric Mobility at ZEEKR AWR, also stated: "At AW Rostamani Group, we are committed to embracing sustainability initiatives that contribute to a greener future. Partnering with American University of Sharjah reflects our belief in supporting exceptional talent and empowering the next generation to drive positive change. Awarding the ZEEKR X is a testament to this support, recognizing innovative ideas and solutions while reinforcing the importance of sustainable transportation. Through collaborations like this, we aim to inspire innovation and nurture forward-thinking ideas that shape a more sustainable tomorrow."

Cannon Wang, Regional Managing Director, ZEEKR Middle East & Africa, commented: "At ZEEKR, our mission goes beyond delivering premium electric vehicles — it's about fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability that drives meaningful change. By collaborating with institutions like the American University of Sharjah and our partners AW Rostamani Group, we are empowering bright minds to reimagine what's possible for a greener, smarter future.

Together, we are driving impactful initiatives that not only align with the UAE's Vision 2031 but also inspire communities to embrace sustainable lifestyles through smart and forward-thinking mobility solutions."

Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, remarked: "At AUS, we are deeply committed to fostering innovation and sustainability, values that are integral to shaping a brighter future. Collaborations like this with ZEEKR and AW Rostamani Group are powerful reminders of what can be achieved when forward-thinking organizations and our talented alumni come together to inspire meaningful change. We congratulate the winner for her innovative idea, which exemplifies the creative mindset that defines the AUS community's contributions to a sustainable future."

AW Rostamani Group and ZEEKR continue to champion forward-thinking solutions for a greener future. From embracing innovative technologies and responsible operational practices to supporting community-based environmental initiatives, ZEEKR is committed to meeting the evolving needs of customers and communities through smart mobility.

To stay updated with ZEEKR's news and upcoming offers, please follow www.instagram.com/uaezeekr or visit www.zeekr.ae.

About ZEEKR

Zeekr (NYSE: ZK) is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr's value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D center and design studios in Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai in China and Gothenburg in Sweden, and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered over 300,000 vehicles to date, including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV, and Zeekr X urban SUV. Zeekr has announced plans to sell vehicles in European, Latin American, and other Asian markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

For more information visit: www.zeekr.ae or call 800ZEEKR.

About AW Rostamani (AWR) Group

AW Rostamani Group is a multi-sector, multi-market group and one of the most progressive companies in the Middle East. With a legacy spanning over seven decades, AWR Group employs 3,000 individuals, serving a diverse customer base of over 155,000 individuals and 24,000 businesses. Its core verticals include mobility, real estate, logistics, lifestyle, lighting solutions, travel, agritech, and sustainable packaging.

More than just serving the present, AWR Group embraces generation next. It builds purposeful businesses to enrich the lives of every generation, striving to make a meaningful and enduring impact on business, people, and the world. Built on a bedrock of strong founding values, AWR Group continues to evolve with the times and ahead of them, at work for a planet that prospers.

For more information, please visit https://www.awrostamani.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629420/ZEEKR_AWR_AUS.jpg