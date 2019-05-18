ZEE5 Lines up a Mega May for its Global Viewers With Skyfire, Yours Truly, Thiravam and More

The line-up includes the World Digital Premiere of the Soni Razdan starrer Yours Truly and Originals like Badnaam Gali starring Patralekhaa and Divyennd, Skyfire , an edge of the seat sci-fi thriller based on the book by Aroon Raman, and D.A.T.E. starring Shakti Anand and Shama Deshpande.

Also premiering in May is Thiravam, a ZEE5 Tamil original starring Tamil superstar Prasanna in his digital debut as Ravi Prakasam, who invents a controversial herbal fuel and finds himself in the eye of the storm.

Commenting on the line up, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, "With our audiences spread across the globe and across segments, ensuring that we have a strong mix of content across genres and languages becomes very fundamental to our promise of bringing them the best of entertainment in the language of their choice. This month too, we've handpicked shows and digital premieres with very differentiated storylines like Yours Truly, Thiravam and Skyfire among others for our global audiences, which I'm sure they will enjoy greatly."

These new premieres form part of ZEE5's catalogue of 72 originals slated for release this year, with additional productions like the Dia Mirza starrer Kaafir as well as the sports-based drama series Bombers starring Ranvir Shorey and Sapna Pabbi, currently in the works. Additionally, Hindi Original Moh is now also available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam while recently released Tamil original, Auto Shankar will now be available in Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Kannada and Malayalam.

ZEE5 is available on Google Play Store, iOS App Store, www.ZEE5.com as well as on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV.

