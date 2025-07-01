Zedonk Launches Z.Studio: A Standalone Tech Pack Builder

LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zedonk, a leading cloud-based ERP and fashion PLM software provider announces the launch of Z.Studio, a standalone platform built to streamline product development.

The launch of Z.Studio marks the next evolution in fashion product lifecycle management, offering greater flexibility and collaboration, across the supply chain.

For 19 years, Zedonk has helped over 1,000 global fashion and accessory brands streamline its end-to-end operations, from B2B sales, production to inventory and logistics. For brands such as Self Portrait, Universal Works, and Claret Showroom.

Zedonk. Modular, Scalable. Built for Fashion

Zedonk's cloud-based ERP and PLM software is purpose-built for fashion start-ups and SMEs, offering a modular system. With a flexible, pick-and-mix menu, businesses can easily add or remove features and plugins into third-party platforms such as Shopify. By removing the burden of heavy IT infrastructure, this menu-style setup offers flexibility that aligns with business growth and evolving operational needs.

Its intuitive interface unifies real-time product data across global departments, providing visibility and insights at every stage of the product journey. Helping reduce waste, improve sustainability, and maintain traceability; is crucial for responsible sourcing and staying competitive in today's fast-moving market.

Introducing Z.Studio. Tech Pack Builder

Developed in response to client demand, Z.Studio is designed to centralise the product development process. Built for speed, structure, and cross-functional collaboration, it manages everything from inspiration boards, swatch libraries, colour palettes and technical specs, on a single platform. With global teams working from the latest spec, Z.Studio ensures accuracy and efficiency.

Key features:

Real-time version control and approval tracking

Instant data sharing between global departments and suppliers

Seamless sample tracking (from prototypes to pre-production)

Built-in annotations, fit notes, and visual guides

Reduce admin, eliminate spreadsheet chaos and accelerate speed-to-market

"Z.Studio marks a new chapter for Zedonk. It's built to give fashion brands more control, and confidence throughout the sampling and product development journey."

"Launching Z.Studio as a parallel platform is a bold step for us and a natural evolution. It gives growing brands the flexibility to start small, scale fast, and integrate only when they're ready."

Andrea Mené, Managing Director

Z.Studio can be used independently or with Zedonk's ERP suite. Helping global teams stay agile and aligned, from the first sketch to the final shipment. By centralising data and workflows, brands can reduce operating costs and bring consumer-ready products to market faster.

Pricing starts from £1,900 per year.

Download logo and imagery here.