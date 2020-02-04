ZecOps Partners With One Distribution, Bringing a Realistic Approach to APT Automated Discovery, Analysis and Disinfection to the United Kingdom and Ireland

This partnership enhances One Distribution's cybersecurity products and services portfolio with ZecOps Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) platform, which automatically discovers, analyses and disinfects attacks on endpoints, servers and mobile devices

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZecOps , the first agentless automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) & APT detection platform, and One Distribution , the leading technology distributor, announced today the launch of their strategic partnership, enabling One Distribution to deliver, deploy and support ZecOps solutions in the UK & Ireland. One Distribution is expanding its security solutions and services with ZecOps ground-breaking offering, providing automated detection, analysis, and response of sophisticated attacks that are crafted to evade security controls.

ZecOps' mission is to detect attackers' mistakes that go unnoticed by existing security controls and provide organizations with an immediate view on who is targeted, which assets are infected, how these assets were attacked, and automatically generate threat intelligence on the attacks. All ZecOps solutions are agentless, take minutes to deploy, even at scale and operate without prerequisites. Besides endpoints, servers, and mobile devices, ZecOps technology is also suitable for IOT/embedded devices, ATMs and Point of Sales (POS).

ZecOps has raised $10.2M seed funding and has already secured over twenty partnerships worldwide. The platform is commercially available and deployed in Tier-1 enterprises, carriers, banks, governments as well as defence entities in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

"One Distribution is already providing value through our platform to customers in the UK & Ireland," said Zuk Avraham, ZecOps Founder and CEO. "The proliferation of defence solutions doesn't ensure safety. Enterprises and governments need a realistic approach to combat advanced attacks. This past year has demonstrated an overwhelming demand and we are thrilled to bring our solution to the UK & Ireland with One Distribution."

"We are excited to bring the unique solutions from ZecOps to the UK & Ireland marketplace," said John Dams, General Manager, One Distribution. "With the addition of ZecOps, this further enhances our cyber security proposition. ZecOps agentless solutions focus on finding and leveraging attackers' mistakes and enable automated digital forensic investigations. The technology serves as the last line of defence detecting advanced threat operators that successfully evaded an organisation's security controls."

About ZecOps:

ZecOps delivers a realistic take on cyber security with the first agentless cross-platform Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) platform. ZecOps platform enables automated discovery, analysis, and disinfection of advanced attacks that go unnoticed by existing security controls by finding and leveraging attackers' mistakes. The platform is suitable for endpoints, servers, mobile devices, ATMs, IOT and other embedded devices. All ZecOps solutions take minutes to deploy even at scale and operate without prerequisites.

ZecOps founders and core team are renowned entrepreneurs and cyber security veterans.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires, Singapore and London.

For more information: https://www.zecops.com

About One Distribution:

Empowered Cyber Solutions for Business

One Distribution is the leading name in technology distribution, combining over 20 years success and experience within the competitive, fast paced, high growth tech space. Providing unrivalled expertise and agility to the cybersecurity marketplace, driving growth and expanding markets for our technology partners within the UK and Ireland.

To learn more about One Distribution, visit www.onedistribution.co.uk

