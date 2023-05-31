ZBX Revolutionizes Financial Services in Hong Kong with Web 3.0 Debit Card Concept

HONG KONG, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZBX, a leading financial company, announces its arrival in Hong Kong, perfectly timed to coincide with the initiation of the city's new crypto regulations, effective from June 2023. ZBX is poised to become the pioneering force in providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for Web 3.0 enthusiasts in Hong Kong through an innovative card solution, which can be seamlessly used for transactions in both cryptocurrencies and traditional fiat currencies.

With the rapid growth and adoption of Web 3.0 technologies, ZBX recognizes the evolving needs of Hong Kong citizens in the digital economy. The planned launch of a versatile debit card signifies a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower individuals and revolutionize financial services in the Web 3.0 era.

A ZBX Web 3.0 debit card will offer unmatched convenience and flexibility, enabling users to transact effortlessly, regardless of whether they prefer cryptocurrencies or traditional fiat currencies. Through this groundbreaking solution, ZBX aims to bridge the gap between the digital and traditional financial worlds, providing a seamless user experience and fostering wider adoption of Web 3.0 technologies.

To ensure a flawless user experience and enhance the functionality of their debit card, ZBX is actively seeking collaboration with key players in the Hong Kong Web 3.0 industry. These industry leaders will be invited to participate in ZBX's exclusive first beta testing round, gaining early access to innovative debit card programs and providing valuable feedback for further refinement. ZBX believes that this collaborative effort will be instrumental in shaping the future of Web 3.0 finance in Hong Kong.

Simultaneously, ZBX is dedicated to working closely with the Hong Kong Government and leading Web 3.0 industry players to create a safe, secure, and regulated ecosystem for Web 3.0 technologies in the region. By actively engaging in dialogues and leveraging its expertise, ZBX seeks to contribute to the establishment of industry best practices and robust regulatory frameworks that will ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of Web 3.0 in Hong Kong.

ZBX is committed to delivering exceptional financial services, combining cutting-edge technology, regulatory compliance, and a customer-centric approach. As ZBX lands in Hong Kong, the company looks forward to empowering individuals and businesses in the digital economy, providing them with the tools and infrastructure needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving Web 3.0 landscape.

About ZBX:

ZBX is a leading financial company that leverages the power of Web 3.0 technologies to provide innovative solutions for individuals and businesses. Through its comprehensive range of products and services, ZBX aims to transform the financial landscape and empower users in the digital economy.

