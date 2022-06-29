Zadkine College Selects Canvas LMS to Support Innovative, Vocational Learning for Students in The Netherlands

MBO College, with 17,000 Students in Rotterdam, Partners with Instructure Learning Platform to Reach Learners in Support of Lifelong Learning

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure and Zadkine, Techniek College Rotterdam (TCR), and Vavo Rijnmond College (VCR) announced that the vocational education and training colleges had selected Canvas LMS as their new learning management system. Instructure's mission is to elevate student success, amplify the power of educators, and inspire learning together. Canvas LMS connects students and educators to meet every student's needs and ensure every student has equitable access to the curriculum—whether in the classroom, at home, or in a hybrid environment. The role of Canvas LMS is to facilitate those essential learning needs between educators and students, enable connection, and facilitate teams working collaboratively.

The Canvas implementation delivers a modern environment for more flexible education. Choosing Canvas alleviates the difficulties of commuting, allows students to combine their studies with employment, and supports students completing apprenticeships abroad.

"We are proud to begin this journey of making education more flexible with Zadkine/TCR/VCR," said Jay Fabian, Instructure's General Manager of EMEA. "At Instructure, we are pleased to widen the reach of both educators and students already using Canvas in the Netherlands, particularly in the MBO space. Our mission is to transform teaching and learning, and it is great to partner with an institution that is so focused on the future of learning. We are honoured that Canvas has been recognised as the best platform for Zadkine/TCR/VCR to help them reach their pedagogical goals."

Zadkine/TCR/VRC comprises 17,000 students across the colleges and is committed to innovative, flexible, customised professional education. Having historically used their incumbent LMS to facilitate in-person learning, Zadkine/TCR/VCR recognised that flexible learning has become increasingly important. They required an LMS that could accommodate blended learning and a fully online model to support lifelong learning.

Zadkine/TCR/VCR considered offers from four competing platforms, and ultimately, Instructure emerged as the clear solution with Canvas LMS. To provide the best insight into each LMS's performance, Zadkine/TCR/VCR made the strategic decision to include user testing in the rigorous tender process, including administrators, educators and students in the selection process. The implementation of Canvas was managed by Drieam , who have successfully implemented Canvas at several leading educational institutions across Benelux.

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners worldwide. Learn more at https://www.instructure.com/en-gb .

Zadkine is a vocational school with 17000 students offering over 200 courses in the Rotterdam region. Zadkine wants to offer every student the best opportunities. Opportunities to develop, tailored to their ambitions, interests, talents and growth potential. And tailored to the current and future demands from the labour market. Off the beaten track. Along the way we ask our students the question "Where is your finish line?" It doesn't matter where a student starts or which career path he or she takes. Together with our 12 colleges, we train them to become proud craftsmen or women. We hope to contribute to the happiness of our students, because we want to offer them the greatest chance of success in their next step to a job or further education. That is our mission, that is what we aim for.

