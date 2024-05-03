ZACAPA RUM AND RAUL LOPEZ OF LUAR UNVEIL A LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION: AN ODE TO HERITAGE, COMMUNITY, AND CRAFTSMANSHIP

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Zacapa, the renowned luxury aged rum born of Guatemala, announces the launch of an exclusive collaboration with Raul Lopez, the visionary fashion designer behind the groundbreaking label, Luar. Lopez has joined forces with the iconic rum brand to design a limited-edition collection, weaving together the two brands' shared commitment to craftsmanship and heritage with the world of high fashion. The kit draws inspiration from Luar's iconic Ana bag – named after the influential women in Lopez's life, as well as Zacapa's iconic Petate1, which adorns every bottle and is handcrafted by skilled female artisans in Guatemala, keeping the artisanship of handcrafted weaving alive. This work has been handed down through generations of women in local communities for over 25 years. Similarly, Lopez's design is deeply influenced by his familial ties and upbringing in proudly vibrant Dominican communities. With this kit, he pays homage to the Canasto, the woven bag his mother and grandmother carried on their arms, telegraphed via Zacapa's signature Petate weave.

"I'm beyond excited to introduce this incredible collection, a true game-changer for those moments we gather to celebrate in style," shares Raul Lopez. "Collaborating with Zacapa has been an enriching experience, a celebration of our shared Latino heritage and a tribute to the roots that ground us. The craftsmanship of the incredible women of the Petate weaving communities fills me with immense respect. It's an honor to weave their craft into my designs. Knowing that Zacapa supports over 700 female artisans in this tradition makes me incredibly proud to highlight their beautiful work in our collaboration."

The collection celebrates the crown jewel of Zacapa's portfolio, Zacapa XO, a blend of rums aged 10 - 25 years, crafted with hand-selected barrels and finished in French oak casks. The exquisite rum is complemented by a curated selection of stylish accessories, including a custom shaker, cocktail spoon, linen cocktail napkins, leather and Petate woven coasters, and glassware. Accompanying this ensemble is a stunning glass decanter, enveloped in Luar's signature leather and Petate sleeve, a celebratory vessel for showcasing the exquisite rum. The collection is not just a functional ensemble but a stylish addition to any gathering, perfect for entertaining and impressing friends.

"Zacapa is thrilled to join forces with Raul Lopez of Luar, celebrating a partnership that beautifully bridges the worlds of luxury spirits and fashion," says Sam Salameh, Vice President of Zacapa at Diageo North America. "This collaboration is more than just a limited-edition collection; it's a vibrant celebration of heritage, innovation, and a shared vision that captivates and inspires."

Celebrating Latin American communities is deeply ingrained in both Zacapa and Luar's ethos. This exclusive collaboration, launching ahead of Día de las Madres, pays tribute to the women who have not only shaped Lopez's career but also contributed to Zacapa's storied heritage. At the helm of Zacapa is a female, Lorena Vásquez, the brand's Master Blender, who stands as a pioneering figure in the traditionally male-dominated world of spirits. An industry luminary with an unparalleled passion and deep appreciation for the rich heritage of Zacapa, Lorena has skillfully combined time-honored traditions with innovative techniques to create a process that will be passed down to future blenders.

"Every time I hold a bottle of Zacapa, I'm filled with pride, inspired by the extraordinary skill and spirit of the Petate weavers whose artistry stands as the icon of our brand, uniting us in our Guatemalan roots," says Lorena Vásquez, the Master Blender at Zacapa Rum. "For these remarkable women, the art of Petate weaving is a profound source of empowerment, allowing them to sustain and cultivate brighter futures for their families and community. In partnership, we blend their stories of tradition and mastery into every drop of Zacapa, making each sip a homage to the rich tapestry of our country's culture."

This collaboration follows Zacapa's recognition of Raul Lopez. The brand honored Lopez with the first-of-its-kind, 'Visionary of the Year' award at the 2023 Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) in Miami, Florida, marking a natural progression of the partnership with Lopez. Zacapa's acknowledgment of Lopez extends beyond celebrating his remarkable achievements in the world of high fashion – it also pays tribute to Lopez's unwavering dedication to community empowerment through the celebration of shared values. Sharing a profound commitment to giving back to the communities and advancing the artistry of their crafts, Zacapa will donate a portion of the proceeds of the collaboration to the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture (NALAC). NALAC's dedication to supporting Latino artists and artisans resonates deeply with Zacapa's commitment to uplifting Guatemalan communities through the art of Petate weaving and the visionary craftsmanship of Raul Lopez.

In celebration of Dia de Las Madres, Zacapa will present The Zacapa Orchid Shop, an exclusive pop-up event taking place on Friday, May 10th. Experience an exclusive first look at the Zacapa y Luar Collaboration Collection and a special appearance from Raul Lopez himself. Located at Lume Studios (93 Broadway, New York, NY 10013) in Tribeca, this gathering will be open to the public, transporting guests into the captivating world of Zacapa. Guests can look forward to discovering a one-stop-shop of gifts tailored to celebrating mothers, all while savoring the exquisite flavors of Zacapa XO as they explore this one-of-a-kind destination.

