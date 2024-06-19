ZA Tech Rebrands as Peak3, Raises US$35M Series A led by EQT

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Tech, the next-generation insurance core system SaaS provider, has rebranded as Peak3. With the successful completion of its US$35 million Series A fundraising from EQT (lead investor) and Alpha JWC Ventures, Peak3 now accelerates its expansion in the EMEA region and investments in complementary data and AI solutions.

In a market dominated by fragmented legacy technology, Peak3 has pioneered a cloud-native, modular insurance core and distribution system that combines comprehensive capabilities for life, health, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance. Since its founding in 2018, Peak3 has become a trusted technology partner to global insurers such as AIA, Generali, Prudential, and Zurich for their digital and traditional business. It has also partnered with leading digital platforms such as Carro, Grab, Klook, and PayPay to build and scale their embedded insurance businesses.

Besides the successful fundraising, Peak3 has recently achieved key milestones underpinning the rebranding. These transformative achievements include launching its first multi-country, multi-tenant core modernisation in Europe, rolling out an integrated customer data and big data platform for scaling analytics and AI capabilities, and establishing its first technology centre in Europe. The rebranding coincides with another major milestone: Issuing over a billion insurance policies on Peak3's systems – including the first policies issued to North American customers and the first ones to be issued in Africa.

"We have evolved from an embedded insurance pioneer in Asia to a global end-to-end technology partner for the insurance industry," said Bill Song, Peak3 Group CEO and Co-Founder. "Our new name represents three pinnacles: scaling the heights of innovation, surpassing performance limits, and delivering superior reliability – as we help insurers reach the highest summits of their cloud, data, and AI transformation."

Bill Song also emphasised the growth opportunity: "There is an incredible tech investment backlog in the US$7-trillion global insurance industry. Continued digitalisation and the proliferation of AI will require structural investments by insurers over the next decade to modernise their core systems. We are uniquely positioned to capture this opportunity by providing the tech core foundations and innovation use cases."

To accelerate its growth journey, Peak3 completed its Series A fundraising and welcomed two new investors on its cap table: EQT, a major global technology investor with a deep heritage in Europe, and Alpha JWC Ventures, a leading venture firm in Southeast Asia. With the funding, Peak3 will advance its analytics and AI capabilities toward an intelligent core insurance solution, grow its EMEA operations and establish new system integrator partnerships. Peak3 targets double-digit ARR growth this year and is on the path to reach cashflow breakeven over the coming quarters.

"Peak3 has also proven its capability to deliver greenfield digital insurance initiatives and complex multi-country core modernisation projects in APAC and EMEA. As the lead investor, EQT is committed to empowering Peak3 in its go-to-market acceleration by leveraging our global network," stated Clara Ho, Partner at EQT.

J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial advisor to Peak3 for this Series A fundraising.

