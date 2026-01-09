LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 6 to 9, CES 2026, held in Las Vegas—brought together 4,112 leading enterprises from around the world. As a leading Chinese medical device company, Yuwell Medical made its debut at CES.

Yuwell Medical Makes Its Debut at CES 2026: AI Expands the Boundaries of Health Management

At the exhibition, Yuwell Medical showcased a comprehensive product portfolio covering respiratory health, chronic disease management, first aid, and smart wearables. Respiratory products such as the Pocket S portable breathcare device, SP-6Pro portable oxygen concentrator emphasize mobility in medical use scenarios. Meanwhile, the YE699 fully automatic electronic blood pressure monitor are dedicated to making chronic disease management more precise and intelligent.

Making its first public appearance, the Yuwell R3 Health Ring became one of the highlights of the booth. Crafted from titanium alloy and medical-grade resin, it features an ultra-lightweight design with a skin-friendly finish for all-day comfort. The ring enables continuous monitoring of multi-dimensional vital signs, including sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and physical activity. Powered by AI-driven health insights and abnormal condition alerts, it also delivers an impressive seven-day battery life under regular use.

Yuwell has partnered with several professional medical institutions to combine its sensor technologies—developed over more than 20 years of experience in medical-grade monitoring of blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep—with proprietary AI algorithms. This effort addresses the long-standing challenge in wearable technology of balancing data accuracy, wearing comfort, and actionable health insights.

Yuwell Medical's participation at CES reflects its clear vision for the evolution of AI-driven health devices. Artificial intelligence is transforming medical monitoring tools from simple "data recorders" into intelligent health stewards. This transformation is unfolding across four key dimensions: first, achieving medical-grade precision by upgrading devices from providing reference data to delivering reliable health analysis and insights; second, enhancing invisibility by seamlessly integrating health monitoring into daily life through ultra-thin and lightweight wearable designs; third, enabling predictiveness by shifting from retrospective data tracking to early risk warnings through AI modeling; and fourth, building a systematic ecosystem in which devices function as collaborative nodes connecting personal and family health management.

Hua Hao, General Manager of Yuwell's AI Wearable Medical Business, stated: "Our product innovation is closely aligned with our core strategies of globalization, digitalization, and wearability. By integrating hardware, algorithms, and services, we are extending professional monitoring and evaluation—once limited to hospital settings—into everyday life, enabling a prevention-first, closed-loop health management approach."

