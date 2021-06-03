YuppTV re-launches Zee, the premium entertainment network's channels in the UK and across Europe

Key Zee channels such as Zee TV, &TV, Zee Cinema, Zee Telugu, Zee Tamil, Zee Kannada, Zee Keralam, Zee Punjabi, Zee Marathi and Zee Bangla among others will be available to UK and European viewers

ATLANTA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has re-launched Zee Entertainment in UK and Rest Of Europe on 2nd June 2021. Through its platform, viewers will now be able to catch a wide mix of relatable fiction, high voltage non-fiction, marquee events and blockbuster movies in Hindi & regional languages from Zee channels.

Zee Entertainment offers a bouquet of entertainment channels and is one of the leaders among South Asian entertainment channels. With the re-launch of this network in UK and Rest of Europe markets, YuppTV users will be able to enjoy the delightful blend of programming across genres.

Commenting on the association, Mr Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, ''We are delighted to once again join hands with one of the leading entertainment network, Zee Entertainment, to bring back its premium entertainment channels to the UK and Rest of Europe markets. These markets provide unlimited potential for Indian television with Hindi and regional languages and Zee channels will be a great value add to our already vast library. YuppTV users can now watch their favourite Zee content, giving them more entertainment options to choose from."

Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer - International Business at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, "ZEE reaches out to1.3billion+ viewers globally and we continue to grow and delight our viewers. YuppTV and ZEE have been working together for the last decade in several markets and give audiences the best in entertainment, globally. With this partnership, audiences in UK & Europe can now enjoy a wide range of entertainment channels from ZEE and stay updated on all the latest news with Zee News and Zee Business from the Zee Media portfolio."

Parul Goel, Business Head of ZEE UK, said, "We are delighted with our new YuppTV partnership and that we can offer our award-winning and entertaining content on YuppTV's platform. YuppTV viewers are in for a treat as they will be able to pick channels across six to seven Indian languages and genres from the ZEE stable."

Be it captivating family drama's such as 'Kumkum Bhagya', the family comedy 'BhabhiJi Ghar Par Hai or reality show 'Indian Pro Music League', YuppTV users can access the Zee channels offerings through its platform. The users will get access to channels such as Zee TV, & TV and Zee Cinema (Latest Movies) as well as various regional channels such as Zee Telugu, Zee Tamil, Zee Kannada, Zee Keralam, Zee Punjabi, Zee Marathi and Zee Bangla

Bringing back premium content to the platform shows YuppTV's strong commitment to the OTT space both in International & India Markets.

Visit https://www.yupptv.com for more information.

Media contact:

Manjusha Kundula

manjusha@yupptv.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1525169/YuppTV_Logo.jpg

SOURCE YuppTV