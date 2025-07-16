YunoJuno, Zero9 and Deliveroo Partnership Reveals How Procurement Leaders Can Drive Value from Agile Workforces

Industry insights from exclusive CPO event reveal procurement's pivotal role in maximising ROI from agile workforce strategies



LONDON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno, the leading Freelancer Engagement and Management System recently partnered with specialist procurement consultancy Zero9, to host a CPO event designed to support procurement leaders in unlocking strategic value from agile workforce models. The event, in collaboration with award-winning online food delivery platform Deliveroo, revealed that procurement is uniquely positioned to transform a complex talent landscape into a competitive advantage.

Research co-presented by Zero9's Managing Partner, Angharad Kenward and YunoJuno COO, Joao Martires, revealed that today's global workforce is increasingly embracing flexible working arrangements, encompassing interim roles, fractal positions, advisory services, management consultancy and permanent employment.

"We are witnessing a revolution in how value is created and at the heart of this change is the flexible workforce," said Runar Reistrup, CEO of YunoJuno. "Global workforce leaders are shifting towards flexible working models that are now integral to organisational success. The challenge lies in striking the right balance between permanent staff and contractors to stay competitive. This presents an opportunity for procurement leaders to drive agility, accelerate ROI, and harness the power of platforms like YunoJuno."

The research highlighted how leading organisations are already benefiting from strategic flexible workforce deployment. Amy Head, Head of Non-Tech Procurement Categories at Deliveroo, noted: "We wouldn't have been able to deliver our cost-out programme and complete the level of transformation that we've experienced over the last two years without a flexible team." Applying a cost benefit lens to the discussion, Deliveroo went on to state with confidence that "ultimately, far greater ROI was achieved from this flexible model."

While 'flexible,' 'contingent,' and 'agile' workforces offer significant commercial benefits including speed, scalability, and specialist knowledge, many organisations struggle to capitalise on their full potential due to internal frictions, complex onboarding and compliance processes, and outdated programmes.

The session responded to these challenges with a three-pillar framework for procurement success, from Organisational (defining an agile talent strategy), Operational (integrating the supporting infrastructure), and Individual (attracting agile talent through meaningful positioning).

Key findings reveal that procurement leaders can drive maximum value by:

Moving beyond cost-only metrics: Rather than focusing solely on day rates, successful organisations measure true business impact including delivery against objectives, skills transfer, and speed to value.

Earlier strategic involvement: The research shows procurement is often brought in too late in the talent acquisition process, limiting the opportunity to define requirements, build the right commercial model, and ensure smarter outcomes.

Embracing workforce evolution: With Gen Z prioritising portfolio careers and fractional working becoming mainstream, organisations must design for agility to attract top talent.

Zero9 Managing Partner, Angharad Kenward spoke passionately about Procurement's role here, stating that "Procurement is the perfect function to lead the charge in agile workforce management - commercial, connected, and used to working with complexity. This is procurement's space, and now's the time to own it."

Enabling procurement teams to manage agile workforce strategies is YunoJuno's end-to-end platform, providing the technology needed to bring talent in quickly and compliantly, with full visibility, cost control and real-time workforce insights.

For more detailed insights, download 'The Flexible Advantage' - a detailed whitepaper produced jointly by YunoJuno and Zero9, examining procurement's strategic role in driving value from an agile workforce.

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading global end-to-end freelancer management platform that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay freelance talent with complete compliance and transparency. YunoJuno's technology streamlines the entire freelancer engagement process while mitigating compliance risks, currently serving 12,000 businesses and hundreds of thousands of freelancers globally.

For more information, visit www.yunojuno.com.

About Zero9

Zero9 is a specialist procurement agency consulting Chief Procurement Officers and wider leadership teams on driving strategic value and operational excellence across their organisations. Zero9's consultants are experts in sourcing experienced, quality procurement talent across permanent and interim, fractional and advisory roles to support established functions, greenfield sites and procurement transformation projects.

For more information, visit www.zero9.com.

