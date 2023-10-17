YunoJuno Unleash Expansion Across 150+ Countries, Revolutionising Contractor and Freelance Management Worldwide

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno, the market leading disrupter in contractor and freelance management solutions, today announces its global expansion across 150+ countries, marking a significant milestone in the contingent workforce management space. With the expansion, YunoJuno is set to redefine the way businesses collaborate with their external workforce of contractors and freelancers, offering a seamless and compliant management platform that now operates on a global scale.

The freelance and contractor economy has been on the rise, with more professionals choosing to work independently and businesses seeking specialised skills for project-based work. YunoJuno, currently serving 10 of the UK's FTSE 100 companies and a large number of global multinational businesses, was among the first to recognise the growing demand for effective and comprehensive External Workforce Management Solutions and has committed to simplifying the hiring and compliance process, for both freelancers and employers worldwide.

With a vetted talent pool of 100,000+ elite freelancers and contractors spread across Europe and US already in place, YunoJuno is already supporting 15,000 businesses worldwide with their external workforce needs using a combination of deep domain level expertise and AI to automatically match the best talent with business requirements. YunoJuno has evolved in recent years to offer an enterprise grade Freelancer Management System (FMS) that brings full visibility to manage and compliantly pay a global contingent workforce.

Over the last year, YunoJuno's capabilities have advanced from supporting companies to perform compliant worker classification of independent contractors in the UK to a fully expanded global freelancer and contractor compliance, management and payment solution.

CEO Runar Reistrup says: "We've built a product that recognises the industry's pain points, removing the need for knowing what compliance must be undertaken when working with contractors anywhere across the globe. Ultimately, YunoJuno takes the global compliance responsibility to protect, indemnify and mitigate costly risks for businesses, while accurately classifying global contractors, fully automated and within minutes, not days or weeks as is the case with most contingent workforce solutions currently out there."

YunoJuno's own custom built product enables clients to hire talent globally at scale, while decreasing time to hire, cost and risk. Regardless of the contractor structure, YunoJuno's compliant Freelancer Management System provides the ability to:

Vet International Independent Contractors Conduct Global Independent Contractor Classifications Employ Workers through Agent of Record (AoR) services directly and Employer of Record (EoR) through a global network of partners Automate Payments, Handle Benefits and Tax of Independent Contractors Be Indemnified Against the Risk of Misclassification

On removing misclassification risk from businesses, YunoJuno's COO Joao Martires who's leading the global expansion says: "Single country legislation changes and interpretations can already lead to misclassification errors, so imagine the complexity that companies face to run global contingent workforce programmes where each country will have their own set of local laws and hiring regulations. By classifying contractors through YunoJuno's platform, businesses can hire faster, compliantly and with peace of mind - on a global scale."

YunoJuno remains driven by a single mission: to unlock the global potential of freelance. From the US to Australia to Vietnam, YunoJuno's expansion into 150+ countries is a testament to its dedication to create a thriving global freelance ecosystem. By providing a comprehensive platform that connects freelancers and businesses from diverse corners of the world, YunoJuno is empowering organisations to tap into a vast talent pool and expertise, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

For media inquiries or further information about YunoJuno's global expansion, please contact:

Katey-Rose Gregory

Content Marketing Lead at YunoJuno

katey.gregory@yunojuno.com

07425154612

About YunoJuno:

YunoJuno is the all-in-one solution to find, hire, manage and pay contractors and freelancers globally. Built as an all-in-one Freelancer Management System with direct sourcing included and plug-in options, YunoJuno takes the work and risk out of working with contractors.

Combining a Freelance Management System with an elite marketplace of 100,000+ industry vetted contractors and an on-hand delivery team, YunoJuno helps reduce costs, hiring times and protect against misclassification. With integrated tools and automation, businesses can now accurately classify workers quickly, compliantly and on a global scale.

Footnotes:

Agent of Record (AoR)

YunoJuno classifies and compliantly engages Independent Contractors directly on your behalf. YunoJuno mitigates, and indemnifies, the risk to clients of misclassification throughout any assignment. YunoJuno's solution ensures that for every hire, we automatically collect the required documents, hire, terminate, and revise employment terms using localised contracts that cover geographically unique laws and regulations.

Employer of Record (EoR)

Whether a worker doesn't classify as an independent contractor, or where the client wants to employ a worker in a place where the client doesn't have a local entity, YunoJuno can employ talent on your behalf. As the EoR, YunoJuno ensures regulatory compliance, and manages onboarding, payroll, benefits, and workers compensation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249760/YunoJuno_Logo.jpg

SOURCE YunoJuno