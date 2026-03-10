YunoJuno Delivers First Profitable Year and 45% Revenue Growth in 2025, Setting the Pace for Contractor Management Globally

The leading enterprise Freelancer Management System YunoJuno, reports its first profitable financial year alongside record revenue growth, driven by global expansion and surging demand for next-generation contractor workforce solutions.

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno, the leading enterprise Freelance Management System (FMS), today announced its first profitable full year, recording 45% revenue growth in 2025. This milestone marks a defining moment in the company's journey and underscores the strength of its platform in an increasingly global, compliance-driven contingent workforce management landscape.

Following its first profitable quarter in Q4 2024, YunoJuno has now achieved sustained, full-year profitability - a first for any company in the FMS industry.

The company's results reflect strong momentum across key growth drivers: accelerating adoption across multiple enterprise sectors, rapid international expansion, and deepening recognition among global organizations that contractor management is no longer optional but a strategic business requirement.

A Year of Record Growth

YunoJuno's 45% revenue growth in 2025 reflects strong traction across its core markets in the United States, UK, and Europe, with revenue also growing in the Middle East and Asia. Revenue growth was especially strong in North America, where revenues tripled for the second consecutive year. Growth has been fueled by an expanding enterprise client base and increased adoption among existing clients.

Today, YunoJuno serves more than 12,000 businesses with hundreds of thousands of independent contractors globally, providing an end-to-end platform that manages the entire contractor lifecycle from sourcing, onboarding, contracts, compliance, payment and insights all in one place.

"Achieving full-year profitability and seeing 45% revenue growth is a testament to our team's focus and to the value a Freelancer Management System delivers to companies building flexible talent strategies," said Runar Reistrup, CEO of YunoJuno. Enterprises around the world are increasingly recognizing the compliance risks involved with how they engage with independent contractors – and YunoJuno is uniquely positioned to solve that problem.

Compliance as Competitive Advantage

A key driver of YunoJuno's growth has been the intensifying global focus on worker classification and contingent workforce compliance. Regulatory frameworks are tightening across the United States, UK and Europe and enterprises face growing financial and reputational risk if they fail to manage contractor engagement correctly.

YunoJuno's platform addresses this challenge head-on. Its built-in compliance tools automatically assess and classify workers in accordance with local employment laws, generate compliant contracts, manage tax documentation, and facilitate correct payment structures across dozens of jurisdictions. By combining deep human expertise with AI-assisted automation, YunoJuno offers enterprises a compliance framework that scales with their business.

"The regulatory environment for contingent workforce management has never been more complex, and enterprises simply cannot afford to get it wrong," said Joao Martires, COO of YunoJuno. Our platform gives businesses the confidence to engage global contractors at scale, ensuring every engagement is compliant, every contract is signed, and every payment is properly structured."

Outlook for 2026

Building on its strongest year to date, YunoJuno enters 2026 with a leading industry position and significant momentum. The company continues to invest in its compliance capabilities, deepen its enterprise relationships, and accelerate its expansion into new markets.

With profitability now established and a platform that directly addresses one of the most pressing challenges in modern workforce management, YunoJuno is well positioned to extend deeper into the global contingent workforce management market.

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading global end-to-end Freelancer Management System (FMS) that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay contractor talent with complete compliance and transparency. YunoJuno's AI-powered technology streamlines the entire contractor engagement process while mitigating compliance risks, currently serving 12,000 businesses and hundreds of thousands of independent contractors and freelancers globally.

