YuLife turns June into a movement for good, bringing Bupa's Healthy Cities programme to its full UK member base

Month-long campaign across 1,200 UK employers turns everyday walking into charity funding for tree planting and ocean clean-up, building on Bupa's global health and regeneration programme.

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife, the AI-forward insurtech for employee benefits, today announced that it will run Bupa's Healthy Cities as its flagship June campaign, bringing the programme to its full UK member base across around 1,200 employer customers. Every step taken, every workout logged and every healthy habit built throughout the month will help fund charity partners planting trees and clearing plastic from the ocean, building on a global Bupa's global 'Healthy Cities' initiative which has already reached more than one million people in 50+ cities across 24 countries and unlocked over £3 million for community regeneration.

YuLife brings Bupa’s Healthy Cities programme to its full UK member base

Healthy Cities is built on a simple belief: that the health of people and the health of the planet are inseparable. By embedding the programme inside the YuLife app, the campaign reaches a far wider workforce audience than ever before, turning the daily routines of hundreds of thousands of UK employees into real funding for the planet.

Lauren Berkemeyer, Chief Marketing Officer at YuLife said: "Insurance reaches more lives than almost any other industry. When you use that reach to get people moving, fund charities, plant trees and clean oceans through the simple act of walking to work, the impact is real. Healthy Cities inside YuLife turns millions of small, healthy moments into something members can be proud of. This is insurance at its best, and a force for good."

"We're always looking for ways to bring our colleagues together around something meaningful, as we recognise the benefit of engagement on their wellbeing, and the Healthy Cities campaign through YuLife helps us do just that, said Victoria Alexander, Senior HR Advisor & Wellness Specialist at Nice-Pak. "The idea that our team's everyday activity within the App can directly fund tree planting and ocean clean-up is a great way to bring colleagues together and benefit the environment, particularly with a workforce that cares about impact beyond the workplace. We're proud to be part of it."

Throughout June, YuLife members will take part in in-app events and challenges built around the Healthy Cities theme. Participation will unlock charity donations to two YuLife partners: Earthly, which funds high-integrity tree planting and nature restoration projects worldwide, and Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, which removes plastic waste from coastlines and oceans and educates communities on marine conservation. Members will also earn boosted YuCoin rewards (the in-app currency members earn for healthy activity) across the month.

YuLife will also run YuLeague, its annual company-vs-company competition, as part of Healthy Cities, giving employers a way to rally their workforces around shared goals of movement, wellbeing and collective impact. The leaderboard will track not just steps and points, but the trees planted and ocean waste removed as a result of each company's effort.

Bupa Healthy Cities is the latest step in the YuLife and Bupa partnership. Last month, the two companies launched the Bupa x YuLife Health Cash Plan, making every day healthcare easier to access, following YuLife's group health insurance provided by Bupa. Together, they're bringing prevention, engagement and trusted healthcare into one daily experience.

Anna Russell, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Director, Bupa Global, India & UK, and Director of The Bupa Foundation shared, "Healthy Cities was built on a simple belief: that small, everyday actions add up to something transformative for communities and the world around us. Bringing the programme into the YuLife app gives us a powerful new way to reach working people where they already are, and takes us a significant step closer to our 2026 ambition of supporting three million people in building healthier habits."

Notes to editor

Bupa's Healthy Cities programme reached more than one million people across 50+ cities in 24 countries in 2025 and unlocked over £3 million for community regeneration. In 2026, Bupa aims to support three million people in building healthier habits through the Healthy Cities Challenge. (Source: Bupa, January 2026.)

The YuLife x Bupa Healthy Cities activation runs throughout June 2026 across the YuLife app for UK members.

YuLife's charity partners for the activation are Earthly (tree planting and nature restoration) and Big Blue Ocean Cleanup (ocean and coastal plastic clean-up).

About YuLife

YuLife is an AI-forward insurtech redefining employee benefits for the way people live and work today. YuLife brings health and insurance together in a single experience that inspires people to live healthier lives. By turning small daily actions into lasting habits, rewarding progress, and offering personalised support when it matters most, YuLife helps people understand and use their benefits as part of everyday life, not just when they need to make a claim.

That ongoing engagement generates insight at scale. For employers, it supports healthier, more resilient workforces and helps maximise the value of benefits spend. For insurers, it provides a clearer view of population health, enables earlier and more predictable intervention, and supports more sustainable risk management. For advisers, it helps turn insight into clearer advice, aligning employers and insurers around better risk outcomes.

Partnering with leading insurers, including Bupa, MetLife and Old Mutual, YuLife operates globally and supports millions of people worldwide. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, YuLife is backed by investors including Creandum, LocalGlobe and Dai-ichi Holdings. For more information, visit www.yulife.com.

About Bupa Global, India & UK

Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. Health insurance accounts for a large part of our business with Bupa UK Insurance, the UK's leading health insurer, providing health and dental insurance to over 4 million people. Bupa Global is the premium health insurance arm of Bupa, serving 400,000 customers around the world. Niva Bupa is a leading provider of health insurance and retail health insurance in India, with 19.6 million customers. Bupa Dental Care is the leading provider of dentistry in the UK, providing dental services in around 400 centres across the UK and Ireland. Bupa Care Services has around 7000 residents in over 119 care homes, and 10 Richmond care villages. Bupa Health Services comprises 79 health clinics, and the Cromwell Hospital in London which provides care for insured, self-pay and international patients. Bupa directly employs around 23,000 people in the UK.

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PRESS CONTACT:

Leah Stern

PR @Yulife

leah.stern@lovebeingyu.com

+44 747 019 6826