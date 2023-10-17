Yue Wei, Huawei: A-PRIME, Pioneering the Next Era of Premium Home Broadband

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ultra-Broadband Forum 2023 (UBBF 2023) was recently held in Dubai, UAE, with the theme of "UBB5.5G, Connecting Intelligence for New Growth". Yue Wei, President of Huawei's NCE Optical Network Domain, delivered a keynote speech, showcasing the Premium Broadband solution. Yue Wei emphasized that the innovative solution, with "A-PRIME" as the banner, marks the beginning of the next era in providing exceptional home broadband (HBB) experiences in collaboration with carriers.

Precise marketing insight helps marketing departments collect more network KPIs and KQIs, such as home network topology, Wi-Fi coverage, home IoT information, and mainstream applications. These insights form the basis of the new five labels, providing user experience data and significantly increasing the success rate of marketing efforts. The message pop-up function guides end users in optimizing their networks or upgrading their packages when they experience poor network quality, making user experience-centric marketing more convenient.



helps marketing departments collect more network KPIs and KQIs, such as home network topology, Wi-Fi coverage, home IoT information, and mainstream applications. These insights form the basis of the new five labels, providing user experience data and significantly increasing the success rate of marketing efforts. The message pop-up function guides end users in optimizing their networks or upgrading their packages when they experience poor network quality, making user experience-centric marketing more convenient. For field engineers, ensuring reliable deployment quality is crucial for the next phase. We have developed a field service app that enables field engineers to perform one-stop acceptance on over 20 check items. Field service engineers can also perform acceptance tests covering multiple dimensions. To further improve the deployment quality, we have also introduced a cloud-based Wi-Fi optimization function that automatically optimizes the connection of each newly connected STA.



is crucial for the next phase. We have developed a field service app that enables field engineers to perform one-stop acceptance on over 20 check items. Field service engineers can also perform acceptance tests covering multiple dimensions. To further improve the deployment quality, we have also introduced a cloud-based Wi-Fi optimization function that automatically optimizes the connection of each newly connected STA. Instant troubleshooting enables call centers to automatically locate the root causes of more than 35 issues related to frame freezing, disconnection, and slow performance on a web GUI and resolve common issues within 60 seconds. The HBB-Master model, trained using hundreds of billions of parameters, 10 TB-level corpora, and 100,000-level SFTs, provides NOCs with knowledge Q&A, API call, and correlation analysis.



enables call centers to automatically locate the root causes of more than 35 issues related to frame freezing, disconnection, and slow performance on a web GUI and resolve common issues within 60 seconds. The HBB-Master model, trained using hundreds of billions of parameters, 10 TB-level corpora, and 100,000-level SFTs, provides NOCs with knowledge Q&A, API call, and correlation analysis. Measurable customer experience helps network departments solve the industry problem where 90% of HBB issues are only identified only after users file complaints. By using five-dimensional big data collection and poor-QoE event detection algorithms, we offer an innovative HBB CEI model that enables carriers to measure HBB user experience, assign scores to network-wide subscribers in a quantitative manner, and rectify poor-QoE issues even before users file complaints.



helps network departments solve the industry problem where 90% of HBB issues are only identified only after users file complaints. By using five-dimensional big data collection and poor-QoE event detection algorithms, we offer an innovative HBB CEI model that enables carriers to measure HBB user experience, assign scores to network-wide subscribers in a quantitative manner, and rectify poor-QoE issues even before users file complaints. Easy self-service helps deliver three value-added applications. The quick optimization function pushes optimization suggestions through pop-up messages, enabling users to easily perform optimization. The security center protects home networks and connected devices from malicious websites and Trojan horses. In addition, the Wi-Fi home guard function performs motion detection, providing protection even when users are not home.



helps deliver three value-added applications. The quick optimization function pushes optimization suggestions through pop-up messages, enabling users to easily perform optimization. The security center protects home networks and connected devices from malicious websites and Trojan horses. In addition, the Wi-Fi home guard function performs motion detection, providing protection even when users are not home. The access experience digitalized foundation is the cornerstone for realizing the preceding customer values. Collecting 30+ million data records per minute, spatiotemporal correlation algorithms of network KPIs and service KQIs, and the HBB-Master model are the keys to implementing the access experience digitalized foundation. Also, the solution is compatible with third-party ONTs and supports diverse scenarios.

Yue Wei concluded that Huawei will continue to prioritize high-quality HBB development, aligning with the "A-PRIME" approach and empowering carriers to deliver premium HBB experiences.

SOURCE Huawei