Yubi Group Strengthens MENA Leadership with Appointment of Banking Veteran Suvo Sarkar to its Advisory Board

DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yubi Group, today announced the appointment of Suvo Sarkar, a distinguished leader in global banking and digital transformation, to its Advisory Board in Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With over 36 years of experience across Asia and the Middle East, Mr. Sarkar's appointment reinforces Yubi's strategic focus on driving innovation and expanding its footprint in the region.

Suvo Sarkar

Suvo Sarkar is the Founder & CEO of 3D Advisory, a boutique consultancy specializing in digitization, data, and design for financial services. A recognized industry thought leader, he brings deep expertise in retail banking, wealth management, and digital innovation. His illustrious career includes serving as Senior Executive Vice President & Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, where he spearheaded the bank's digital transformation and launched Liv., the Middle East's first digital lifestyle bank.

Currently, Mr. Sarkar holds advisory roles with global institutions, including Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company, Executive Advisor to Mastercard, and Chairman of IBM's MEA Advisory Board. He also hosts the acclaimed Money Majlis podcast and serves on boards for Abu Dhabi University, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), and fintech startups like NewBridge Fintech.

On this remarkable development, Gaurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Yubi Group commented, "We are honored to welcome Suvo Sarkar to the Yubi MENA Advisory Board. A luminary in global banking, Suvo has been instrumental in architecting the modern financial services landscape of MENA through decades of visionary leadership. As Yubi accelerates its strategic investments and cements its regional presence, Suvo's unparalleled expertise will be pivotal in advancing our mission to redefine debt infrastructure and empower economies at scale."

Upon taking up the advisory role, Suvo Sarkar stated, "Yubi's mission to revolutionize debt infrastructure through advanced technology mirrors the next frontier of financial innovation in MENA. Having witnessed the evolution of banking across decades, I see Yubi as a catalyst for redefining how capital flows in this dynamic region. This partnership is not just about growth—it's about shaping a legacy of financial inclusivity and digital-first solutions that will empower institutions and economies for generations."

Mr. Sarkar's contributions have earned him global recognition, including:

Lifetime Achievement Award (Retail Banker International, 2020)

Digital Leader of the Middle East (MIT Sloan Review, 2017)

(MIT Sloan Review, 2017) Retail Banker of the Year (Asian Banker, 2015)

An alumnus of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad (Gold Medalist) and IIM Calcutta (Glaxo Medal in Marketing), he has also completed executive programs at Stanford, INSEAD, and Oxford.

About Yubi Group:

Yubi is the world's only technology company powering the full debt lifecycle. Founded in 2020 by CEO Gaurav Kumar, Yubi's unified infrastructure streamlines debt origination, risk assessment, and collections through AI/ML-driven platforms. Backed by top-tier investors including Peak XV, Lightspeed, and Insight Partners, Yubi has facilitated over ₹1.5 lakh Cr in debt volume, serving 17,000+ enterprises and 6,200+ investors & lenders while slashing collections costs by 57%. In MENA, the company has partnered with several leading financial institutions including Emirates NBD, RAKBANK, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank among others. With a mission to democratize credit access, Yubi is reshaping global finance into an inclusive, transparent ecosystem.

