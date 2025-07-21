YUAN Unveils Pandora: Ready-to-Deploy Edge AI Designed for Developers

News provided by

YUAN High-Tech

21 Jul, 2025, 05:34 GMT

TAIPEI, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YUAN High-Tech, a leader in AI and imaging solutions, announces Pandora, an ultra-compact edge AI platform powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX Super mode. Already deployed in education, smart retail, and robotics, Pandora enables real-time analytics, localized AI-driven services, and autonomous systems—without relying on the cloud.

Weighing just 470g, Pandora delivers 157 TOPS of AI performance and offers modular flexibility tailored to developers' needs.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
YUAN Unveils Pandora: Compact, Developer-Friendly AI Computing Platform for Accelerated Edge Deployment
This image opens in the lightbox
Pandora Forum: AI Project Support & Community | NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX Super
This image opens in the lightbox
Pandora : Ready-to-Deploy Edge AI Designed for Developers

Key Features:

  • Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • 4× USB ports (with OTG support)
  • HDMI 2.0 and audio I/O
  • 4× M.2 slots (for SSD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G/LTE)
  • MIPI CSI, UART, CAN Bus interfacesyu
  • GPIO header for industrial/IoT integration
  • Optional HDMI/SDI capture card
  • Detachable housing for 3D-printed customization

Pandora supports the full NVIDIA Jetson ecosystem, including Jetson Platform Services, TAO Toolkit, and Metropolis Microservices. It runs mainstream AI models such as LLaMA, ChatGLM, Stable Diffusion, and ViT, enabling NLP, CV, OCR, and generative AI tasks. YUAN's proprietary modules further support real-time object, face, and behavior recognition.

About YUAN High-Tech
YUAN delivers advanced video capture and edge AI solutions for industrial and commercial use.

Contact:
sales@yuan.com.tw | www.yuan.com.tw
yuanexpo@yuan.com.tw 

Follow YUAN:
LinkedIn | Facebook | X | YouTube

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733991/YUAN_Pandora_AI_Computing_Platform.mp4
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_GYGsurDVA
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733997/YUAN_Pandora_Edge_AI_Platform.jpg

Also from this source

YUAN Unveils Next-Gen AI Robotics Powered by NVIDIA for Land, Sea & Air

YUAN Unveils Next-Gen AI Robotics Powered by NVIDIA for Land, Sea & Air

YUAN, a leader in Industrial Video PCs, is redefining real-time video analytics and autonomous decision-making with its Pandora NX Super and AIR NX...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics