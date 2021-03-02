YSoft SAFEQ Universal Print Connector Now Generally Available

The YSoft SAFEQ Universal Print Connector ensures customers can benefit from new Universal Print features in Microsoft 365

BRNO, Czech Republic and DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider, today announced the general availability of the YSoft SAFEQ Universal Print connector, an integration with the latest Microsoft 365 cloud printing feature. SAFEQ customers can now connect their printers to Universal Print within their SAFEQ print management environment. YSoft SAFEQ Cloud, the company's soon to be released cloud-based print management family of services, also plans to connect with Universal Print.

The YSoft SAFEQ integration with Universal Print is offered as a connector enabling organizations to move print servers to the cloud and to manage print queues through their Microsoft 365 subscription.

"When we started working with Microsoft on this connector, we immediately recognized the benefits that Universal Print integrated with YSoft SAFEQ would bring in managing a single cloud-based, secure print queue. It enhances our existing solution while keeping all the benefits our customers already expect from SAFEQ," said Matthew Wrighton, product marketing director at Y Soft.

YSoft SAFEQ with the Universal Print connector is ideal for multi-vendor environments, as many offices are today. Whether the office runs Windows (with or without Universal Print), Linux, macOS, or Chrome OS, YSoft SAFEQ supports these platforms.

"YSoft SAFEQ is well known globally as a secure print management solution. Microsoft is excited to see that SAFEQ is supporting Universal Print with an elegant integration," said Rani Abdellatif, Sr. Program Manager in charge of Universal Print connector technology at Microsoft.

The YSoft SAFEQ Universal Print connector is available as a free option to all existing YSoft SAFEQ 6 customers. Customers can contact a Y Soft regional sales manager, their certified Y Soft partner or visit our website at www.ysoft.com/safequp.

For customers who do not need a full print management service, Y Soft also announced today the general availability of YSoft OMNI Series™ which enables cloud printing and instantly connects in-market printers1 to the Cloud and Universal Print. OMNI Series is ideal for small and medium-sized businesses and can be purchased at the YSoft Store.

Y Soft develops intelligent Digital Transformation office solutions for enterprise, SMB, and Education that empower employees to be more productive and creative. Our YSoft SAFEQ® workflow solutions platform in the CLOUD (native) and on-premises enable businesses to manage, optimize, and secure their print and digital workflows. Our YSoft OMNI Series™, consisting of YSoft OMNI Bridge™ and YSoft OMNI Apps™, instantly and cost-effectively connects in-market printers to the Cloud and Universal Print. Our YSoft BE3D™ 3D print solution is focused on the Education sector, where they provide exceptional ease of use and safety benefits while utilizing YSoft SAFEQ software for seamless 3D print management.

Y Soft was founded in Brno, Czech Republic, and is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. With offices in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia Pacific region, we presently support 42% of the Global Fortune 500 companies. For more information, please www.ysoft.com.

Y Soft, YSoft SAFEQ, YSoft OMNI Series, YSoft OMNI Bridge, YSoft OMNI Apps and YSoft OMNI UP365 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Y Soft Corporation a.s. in the European Union and other countries.

