YSL Beauty Accelerates Abuse Is Not Love Combatting Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) in 17 Countries in Partnership with Local Non-Profit Organisations

Abuse Is Not Love Program Rolls Out Its Next Phase of Global Expansion

The Abuse Is Not Love program launched in 2020 with three major partnerships with non-profit organisations in the United States, United Kingdom, and France. This year, the program has expanded its reach to include grassroots partnerships in 14 additional countries, bringing the total to 17. These local partnerships are focused primarily on offering education sessions about the nine key signs of IPV, raising awareness about how to intervene when a loved one is in an abusive relationship. So far, over 100,000 people have been trained both within and by non-profit organisations (including 4,716 people within L'Oréal and Yves Saint Laurent Beauty's teams), with the goal to train 2 million people by 2030.

"This impressive rate of expansion illustrates our brand's unwavering commitment to combating IPV on a global scale," states Stephan Bezy, International General Manager, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. "At Yves Saint Laurent Beauty, we firmly believe in supporting women's freedom and independence. In learning about the pervasive nature of IPV and about how the signs of abuse are often hidden in plain sight, our brand is more motivated than ever to continue the program's expansion, supporting non-profit organisations worldwide."

An Ambitious Communications Platform to Share Education and Resources

A significant component of the brand's global engagement agenda is the launch of the Abuse Is Not Love website. The website, created in partnership with leading scholar Dr. Beth Livingston (a US-based gender and diversity academic who has conducted research as part of the Abuse is Not Love program), will be accessible to all countries, providing training sessions and educational resources to victims of abusive relationships and those looking to become allies. The website's training tool will help people understand the multifaceted nature of abusive relationships, the signs of an abusive relationship, and guidance on how to leave or help a loved one leave an abusive relationship. More information is available via the program's site: abuseisnotlove.com , which will be released soon.

Looking Ahead: Ambitious Goals to Combat an Urgent Global Issue

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) remains one of the most common forms of violence against women, with nearly 1 in 3 women globally experiencing IPV and/or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime.[1] To continue to address this issue, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty plans to further expand the Abuse Is Not Love Program in 2022 and through to 2030. This sustained momentum will only bring the brand closer to its 2030 goal of training 2 million people worldwide on the signs of abuse; research shows that IPV comes with key warning signs and if these warning signs can be detected earlier, individuals may be able to better recognize abusive behaviours and seek or offer help.[2]

A New Educational Campaign with Ambassador Zoë Kravitz

The 2021 campaign roll-out will include an awareness video featuring YSL Beauty ambassador Zoë Kravitz, who is an important advocate for the cause and who has supported the Abuse is Not Love program since its launch last year. Along with this video, the brand will also launch a series of 9 animated videos about the nine signs of abuse, which will be shared on YSL Beauty's platforms.

Women's Aid Federation of England Partnership

In the UK, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty developed Abuse Is Not Love in partnership with the non-profit organisation Women's Aid Federation of England. Women's Aid was born 46 years ago and today is composed of 250 organisations aiding female survivors of domestic violence. It also leads a national campaign on the topic to influence the country's politics.

"It's crucial for us to come together to raise awareness of domestic abuse. From educating children through to training YSL staff, it's vital everyone has an understanding of abuse so abuse is recognised, more survivors can be supported and we can end Intimate Partner Violence." Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women's Aid

