YPO Names Xavier Mufraggi As New CEO

With Club Med, an international subsidiary of Fosun Tourism Group 复星集团, for the past 15 years, Mufraggi was most recently the President and CEO of Club Med Europe, Middle East, Africa Markets (EMEA), a region delivering more than USD1B revenue per year. He previously held the position of CEO for North America and the Caribbean. Under his leadership, this division emerged as a sustainable and profitable business unit, and he succeeded in digitally transforming and repositioning the brand into an upscale family vacation destination.

"I am very enthusiastic about Xavier as our new CEO to lead YPO into the future," says Anastasios (Tassos) Economou, 2020-2021 YPO Global Chairman. "Not only am I looking forward to working very closely with Xavier but to making a new friend, in the unique way we make connections amongst peers in YPO."

"YPO members are extraordinary leaders who, in addition to driving the global economy, are keenly focused on making a positive impact on the lives of their employees, their communities and the world," said Mufraggi. "I am honored to have this unique leadership opportunity to helm this exceptional organization at a time when the world needs better leaders more than ever."

A dynamic professional with a strong strategic marketing background in the food, consumer and hospitality sectors, Mufraggi began his career at Kraft Foods Europe in marketing, commercial and product development. He is a graduate of EDHEC Business School, one of the top business programs in Europe, and holds a master's degree in business management.

Mufraggi is also a board member of MUFRAGGI Matériaux, a construction tools and materials business created by his grandfather, and a French Foreign Trade Advisor. Raised in Europe, the U.S. in Washington, D.C. and the Ivory Coast, he and his family currently reside in Paris, France.

Mufraggi is succeeding Scott Mordell in the position. Mordell has been YPO's longest serving Chief Executive Officer, in the role since 2011 and an active YPO member since 1995. He announced in December 2019 that he would be departing at the end of this year.

Added Economou, "On behalf of YPO, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Scott for his leadership and passion for this organization over the past decade and throughout this transition."

About YPO:

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 28,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ‪ypo.org for more.

