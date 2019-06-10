Your New Self, Leader in Aesthetic Medicine and Plastic Surgery, Acquires the Czech Company Estheticon

As a result of the merger, the company will have over 5 million monthly users

BARCELONA, Spain, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Your New Self SL, owner of the portal Multiestetica.com, has acquired the company Estheticon, in a further step in its international expansion. With this acquisition, the company, with its head office in Barcelona, will have a presence in 15 countries, the principal ones being: Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Columbia, the Czech Republic and Poland.

The acquisition reinforces the leading position of Your New Self in markets such as France and Italy, as well as, "Accelerating growth in Germany and facilitating entry into markets such as Poland or the Czech Republic," underlined José Luis Ferrer, CEO of the company.

For his part, Pavel Hilbert, CEO of Estheticon, emphasised the importance of the operation for both companies: "The joining of Your New Self and Estheticon will allow us to expand the services that we offer our users."

The numbers resulting from the merger of the two companies are significant: more than 5 million monthly users and 40,000 registered centres and doctors. The two portals share an objective: to bring aesthetic medicine and surgery closer to users through the use of real stories. The online advice service, where more than 5,000 doctors answer patients' questions, and the directory of aesthetic centres and doctors, are some of the principal services that Multiestetica offers, and will be strengthened by the joining of Estheticon.

The typical user profile also coincides in both portals: people between 30 and 45 years' old, mainly female, and middle or upper-middle class. Amongst the most requested treatments are breast enlargements, rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation and micropigmentation.

The merger of the two companies is an opportunity, for both users and doctors, to access a market that is increasingly global.

About Your New Self

Your New Self is the leading portal of aesthetic surgery and medicine in Europe and Latin America. It features over 28,000 centres around the world, and has a presence in 9 countries: Spain , Italy , France , Mexico , Brazil , Argentina , Chile , Columbia and Germany .

The objective of the Multiestetica.com community is that users find quickly, and in one place, all the information they need before an aesthetic operation or treatment: before and after photos, testimonials, articles, videos, doctors, recommendations and prices.

The portal was born in 2015, created by Your New Self, and currently employs 80 staff in different countries.

About Estheticon

Created in 2006, the objective of Estheticon.com is to help patients on their consumer journey when they decide to undergo an aesthetic treatment and in selection of an appropriate doctor. The aesthetic medicine community is a reliable source of information for users, offering them the contacts of specialists, treatment reviews and the opportunity to find unbiased information about aesthetic medicine.

Patients can share their experiences and opinions on doctors and treatments, and can search for the answers to questions related with aesthetic medicine around the world. Currently, it is available in 15 countries, the most important amongst them being: Czech Republic , Germany , Poland , France and Italy .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/899537/Your_New_Self_SL_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Your New Self S.L