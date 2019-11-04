Young Platform is Presenting its Exchange for Cryptocurrency Trading at the Lisbon Web Summit

TURIN, Italy, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Platform, an Italian fintech startup that has recently successfully completed its equity crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs, is presenting its exchange, which will make it possible to buy and sell bitcoins and other major cryptocurrencies, at the Lisbon Web Summit.

"With more than 70,000 visitors expected, including 1,500 investors and 2,000 journalists, we decided that the Web Summit would be the perfect event to officially present our flagship product, the cryptocurrency exchange," said Diego D'Aquilio, CMO and Head of International Expansion of Young Platform.

Only one year after its foundation, Young Platform has opened 3 offices, has grown the team from 6 to 18 full-time employees, and has successfully completed three fundraising rounds.

The most recent fundraising round was carried out through an equity crowdfunding campaign on the UK platform Seedrs, thanks to which the Italian startup raised 787,000 Euros from 751 Italian and international investors, bringing the company to an overall valuation of over 9 million of Euros.

Thanks to the raised funds and the closure of the technological partnership with Modulus, an American company that has such clients as Goldman Sachs and J.P.Morgan - Young Platform has been able to accelerate the development of the exchange in the recent months.

"The partnership signed with Modulus was a decisive step for us, as Modulus has actually provided us with the basic infrastructure on which to develop our exchange, guaranteeing the highest level of performance and safety," explained Samuele Raimondo, CTO and Co-Founder.

"We are committed to guaranteeing to our users the same level of privacy and security as that of any financial institution, relying on the best market partners," said COO and Co-Founder Alexandru Stefan Gheban. "We are also working on making Young Platform the first fully regulated Italian cryptocurrency exchange."

"Over 40% of the adult population and more than two billion people are not served by the banking system," said CEO and Co-Founder Andrea Ferrero. "Many live in poverty, and after the 2008 economic crisis, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain have opened up a new chapter in the financial history."

"Thanks to Young Platform, it will finally be possible to invest in these new digital assets in a simple and intuitive way," concluded Ferrero, "To allow anyone to take part in the technological revolution that will lead to the democratization of access to economic resources."

