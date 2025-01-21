"You Voted, We Listed": ByVotes Community Propelled TOSHI, HAT, and HPOS10I to Bybit Spot Listings

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has welcomed a stream of successful community-led and backed listings through its ByVotes mechanism in January. To celebrate the listings, the exchange is offering exclusive rewards for three newly listed tokens: TOSHI, HAT, and HPOS10I in respective Puzzle Hunt events.

Now listed on Bybit, the tokens are available for Bybit Spot trading, Spot Grid Trading Bots, and Convert. Users can buy and convert them with more than 400 crypto assets or USDT at zero fee:

Representing the BASE mascot, Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong's beloved cat and BTC's revered creator, TOSHI is native to the Meow DAO and exemplifies community governance in the tokenized economy as the oldest meme coin on the Base network.

beloved cat and BTC's revered creator, is native to the Meow DAO and exemplifies community governance in the tokenized economy as the oldest meme coin on the Base network. For the Top Hat token HAT , the listing will enhance access to the customizable AI agent revolution for Bybit users looking to tap into emerging technologies. It fuels the no-code AI agent generation platform, allowing users to create and personalize their very own AI agents within minutes and without hard technical skills.

, the listing will enhance access to the customizable AI agent revolution for Bybit users looking to tap into emerging technologies. It fuels the no-code AI agent generation platform, allowing users to create and personalize their very own AI agents within minutes and without hard technical skills. The iconic memecoin HPOS10I was the first of its kind to fuse the realm of fantasy and the chaotic lure of crypto since May 2023 . It is known for its vibrant community, the Sproto Gremlins, an NFT collection of 3,333 exclusive unique manifestations of HPOS10I's egregore.

Spot Listing Perks

ByVotes users who carried the projects across the finishing lines have divided the respective prize pool for their voting success. Additionally, each listing comes with more exclusive Bybit Spot rewards.

From now to Jan. 31, eligible Bybit users may sign up for the TOSHI Puzzle Hunt and the HPOS10I Puzzle Hunt for a chance to win up to 1,000,000 TOSHI tokens or up to 600 HPOS10I from the total prize pools. To participate, users may earn or exchange puzzle pieces through simple tasks: check-ins, deposits, trading, or referrals.

Separately, from now to Feb.4, another 18,000,000 HAT are up for grabs for in the HAT Puzzle Hunt event.

Diversifying Bybit Spot Through ByVotes

ByVotes was upgraded in 2024 with resounding success, having launched 6 exciting new projects and saw a 300% increase in visits after the revamp. The platform also recorded a 200% growth in voters.

The benefits of the ByVotes platform include community innovation and enhanced dynamics between new projects and its backers. It offers an innovative alternative to decision making for token listings on Bybit, empowering the its users to help expand the offerings on Bybit Spot by popular votes. The ByVotes prize pools also provide early supporters with opportunities to gain from pre-listing rewards and airdrops.

Users may visit ByVotes to get a headstart on supporting more upcoming projects championing innovation and creativity in the Web3 and blockchain space.

