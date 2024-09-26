YOTEL TO OPEN NEW HOTEL IN BELFAST CITY CENTRE

The global hotel brand has unveiled plans to launch its eighth property in the United Kingdom and its first on the island of Ireland, in partnership with Northern Ireland's largest hotel group, Andras Hotels

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOTEL has announced plans to expand its portfolio in the UK and Europe with the opening of YOTEL Belfast. Slated to open in late 2026, the new-build hotel will be situated in the historic Shaftesbury Square in central Belfast, just minutes' walk from some of the city's most popular attractions, including Queen's University and the Botanic Gardens.

Exterior of YOTEL Belfast.

Rohan Thakkar, Chief Development Officer at YOTEL, comments: "We are delighted to bring YOTEL to Belfast, a city that shares our unwavering passion for innovation and creativity. YOTEL Belfast marks an exciting step forward in our global franchise strategy and strengthens our portfolio as the 35th signed hotel, bringing our total key count to nearly 8,000. We are thrilled to partner with Andras Hotels, one of the leading and largest operators in the region."

The hotel will feature 165 rooms that each embody the YOTEL DNA of prioritising intelligent space-saving design, smart technology and maximum comfort for visitors to the city. Guests can expect brand signatures, such as the YOTEL reclining SmartBed™, SmartTVs, and rain showers with Urban Jungle amenities.

In addition, YOTEL Belfast will also be home to a dynamic food and beverage concept, a 24/7 fitness centre and a meeting room. The public spaces will be designed in collaboration with local interior designers and architects to reflect the unique character of the Northern Irish capital and create a welcoming space for both hotel guests and the local community to socialise, work, and relax.

Rajesh Rana, Director of Andras Hotels, comments: "We are excited to be bringing forward this project on a landmark site in the city. The investment of £17 million will provide a modern accommodation option for global travellers and create high quality jobs for the community, establishing the hotel as a major asset to the growing tourism market in Belfast."

He continues: "The development will play an important role in transforming Shaftesbury Square, providing physical regeneration and bringing visitors to this important area. Our architects have done a wonderful job of designing a building that is modern but sits comfortably with the local context. We are now embarking on the planning process and consulting with community groups before beginning development in 2025."

YOTEL's expansion into Belfast is part of the brand's broader strategy to introduce its innovative hotel concept to more cities across Ireland, the United Kingdom, and around the world, with new openings currently planned in Tokyo, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and more. A Proposal of Application Notice has been submitted to Belfast City Council, kickstarting the planning process for this proposed development. For more information please visit www.yotel.com.

ABOUT YOTEL

With 23 properties in sought-after locations globally, YOTEL is for people on the move. People who are experiencing, doing and achieving; Non-Stop. From buzzing cities to bustling airports YOTEL exists to challenge to status quo of the hospitality industry and deliver a different experience for guests through smart design, creative technology and awesome people. YOTEL is the pit stop for the Non-Stop.

The global hospitality brand is based in London with regional offices in the US and Asia and has a portfolio of three brands: YOTEL (city centre hotels), YOTELPAD (extended stay option) and YOTELAIR (airport hotels). The company operates fifteen city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, Singapore, Edinburgh, London (3), Amsterdam, Porto, Glasgow, Manchester, and Park City, and six airport hotels in London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2), and Singapore Changi.

YOTEL's major shareholders include a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal, and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was originally created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE who took inspiration from the experience of first class travel and translated that ethos, language and design into small but beautifully designed rooms. www.yo.co.uk.

Visit www.yotel.com for more information.

