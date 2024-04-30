YOTEL PARTNERS WITH FRASERS HOSPITALITY TO LAUNCH YOTEL TOKYO GINZA IN 2025

YOTEL to debut maiden property in Japan in collaboration with Frasers Hospitality, marking the start of ambitious expansion plans for the market

TOKYO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOTEL today announced its partnership with Singapore-based Frasers Hospitality, to open the first YOTEL hotel in Japan in early 2025. YOTEL Tokyo Ginza is located in central Tokyo's most desirable and dynamic neighbourhood.

Komyuniti at YOTEL Tokyo Ginza

YOTEL Tokyo Ginza is steps away from the city's most popular dining and shopping destination, featuring flagship stores for many of the world's best-known brands. The hotel is only a fifteen-minute walk from Tokyo Station, providing easy access to most parts of Japan via the main Shinkansen high-speed rail terminal and serving as the city's main gateway to Narita International Airport through the Narita Express.

Revealing new visuals of its public space today, YOTEL Tokyo Ginza showcases the brand's distinctive signature style, seamlessly blending modern design with locally inspired artwork. The interior design offers a striking contrast between refined public spaces and refreshing room designs which provide an escape from the bustling streets of Ginza below.

Featuring 244 rooms, the hotel will showcase the brand's latest features including a signature robotic concierge, motorised SmartBeds™, and fully integrated technologies enabling a complete digital guest experience from reservation up to check-out.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Frasers Hospitality to introduce YOTEL to one of the world's most exciting destinations. YOTEL Tokyo Ginza will stand as a flagship for our brand, and we are thrilled to collaborate with an investor who shares our dedication to innovation and excellence in hospitality" commented Hubert Viriot, Chief Executive Office at YOTEL.

Eu Chin Fen, Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Hospitality said, "The debut of the inaugural YOTEL-branded hotel in Tokyo, Japan, marks a significant milestone for us and reaffirms our commitment to deepen our presence in the country as we continue to grow the portfolio. We are pleased to join hands with YOTEL to launch the brand in Japan and look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership in the long term."

YOTEL Tokyo Ginza is part of YOTEL's wider strategy to expand across key cities in Japan including Osaka, Kyoto, Sapporo, Yokohama, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Kobe. The group is also working on opportunities to roll out YOTELAIR – the group's unique transit hotel concept - at key gateway airports and train stations.

YOTEL Tokyo Ginza will be the first of several new openings in the region for YOTEL, followed by properties in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in 2025-6. Joining YOTEL Singapore Orchard Road and YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport, the growth across Asia is a strategic part of the brand's commitment to new markets and goal to reach 50 hotels opened and signed by 2025.

ABOUT YOTEL

YOTEL challenges the status quo by appealing to those who find traditional hotels uninspiring, looking for a different experience not just a great sleep. It delivers an authentic experience through awesome people, smart design and the creative use of technology. Inspired by the luxury of first-class travel and uncompromisingly designed around guests, YOTEL offers extraordinary value and a sense of community in sought after locations.

The global hospitality brand is based in London with regional offices in the US and Asia, and has a portfolio of three brands: YOTEL, YOTELPAD and YOTELAIR. The company operates fourteen city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, Singapore, Edinburgh, London (2), Amsterdam, Porto, Glasgow, Manchester and Park City, and six airport hotels in London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2), and Singapore Changi.

YOTEL's major shareholders include a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was originally created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE who took inspiration from the experience of first class travel and translated that ethos, language and design into small but beautifully designed rooms. www.yo.co.uk.

Visit www.yotel.com for more information.

ABOUT FRASERS HOSPITALITY

Headquartered in Singapore, Frasers Hospitality, a strategic business unit under Frasers Property Limited, is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing investors and operators of serviced apartments, hotels and premium rental apartments with a portfolio of over 100 properties across more than 20 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. As a seasoned hospitality investor and operator, Frasers Hospitality specialises in identifying and optimising hospitality assets to create enduring value for our stakeholders and partners.

For more information about Frasers Hospitality, please visit www.frasershospitality.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396389/YOTEL.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861362/4668874/Yotel_Logo.jpg