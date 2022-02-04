Yonsei University hosts '4th Global Engagement and Empowerment Forum on Sustainable Development (GEEF 2022)' to review Past, Present, Future of UN SDGs

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 10th-11th of February, Yonsei University (President Seoung Hwan Suh) will host the fourth Global Engagement & Empowerment Forum on Sustainable Development, GEEF, at Yonsei University Sinchon campus and live-streamed on the Institute for Global Engagement & Empowerment (IGEE) Official YouTube Channel.

Under the theme "REMEMBER Our Common Future", GEEF 2022, its fourth anniversary this year, will revisit the meaning and achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations in 2015, as well as discuss the direction of changes in the international cooperation system in the post COVID-19 era. The event will take place both online and offline at the same time, with online registration taking place from January 27th to February 10th on the official website (https://www.geef-sd.org).

On the first day of the GEEF 2022 event, the Opening ceremony will be hosted by the President of Yonsei University Seoung Hwan Suh, the Honorary Chair of IGEE at Yonsei University Ban Ki-moon (the 8th Secretary-General of the UN), and the 11th President of Austria Heinz Fischer. The Special session titled "REMEMBER Our Common Future" will start with a keynote speech by the Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina J. Mohammed and feature the First Woman Prime Minister, also called "Mother of Sustainability", Gro Harlem Brundtland, Associate Vice-President of International Fund for Agricultural Development Jyotsna Puri, former Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, and Vice President of YG Entertainment Jong-Hyun Ka.

In addition, sessions on Vaccine accessibility with Jerome Kim, the secretary-general of the International Vaccine Institute; AI and ICT roles for a better future; ESG management; Global citizenship, and Women's health will highlight various critical issues of SDGs. Presentations and discussions on a caring society for sustainability, SDGs Index, cooperation and medical accessibility for global health, SDGs and wave of Korean culture and international development cooperation will be placed the following day, February 11.

Honorary Chair of IGEE at Yonsei University Ban Ki-moon stated, "GEEF 2022 will be an excellent opportunity to analyze the past and present of the eighth-year UN SDGs as a blueprint for peace and prosperity of humanity and the Earth," adding, "We will provide a forum as a platform for sharing various and creative ideas to overcome numerous crises in the international community, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, and to create a sustainable future as a result of this."

President of Yonsei University Seoung Hwan Suh said, "GEEF 2022 is an event that reflects Yonsei University's willingness to continue its social contribution based on core values of Coexistence and Engagement," adding, "We will continue to make efforts for a sustainable future based on expertise as Korea."

The event is co-hosted by Institute for Global Engagement & Empowerment at Yonsei University, Ban Ki-moon Foundation for a Better Future, Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens and officially sponsored by FleishmanHillard Korea, Hanbul Motors, Botanicsens, Incheon Port Authority, and Korea Tourism Organization. The Official language of the event is English, and English-Korean interpretations and sign language interpretations will be provided in all sessions so that many people can participate in sharing wisdom for coexistence.

The Institute for Global Engagement & Empowerment (IGEE) (Leadership: Honorary Chair, Ban Ki-moon; Chairman Young-Ryeol Park) was launched in 2017 with the goal of producing "Creative leaders with community spirit" while upholding the university's main principles of Coexistence and Engagement, Creativity and Innovation, Challenge and Excellence. Affiliated organizations include Ban Ki-moon Center for International Cooperation, Yonsei Institute for Global Health, and Center for Global Sustainability.

