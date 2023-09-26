YOFC's Debut on Connected Britain 2023

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From 20 to 21 September, Connected Britain 2023, the Britain's premier digital economy event, kicked off in London, Britain. Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company, made a spectacular appearance at the event debuting new optical fibre and optical cable products, and data centre and F.ODN pre-connection solutions.

In recent years, as digital economy evolved into a new growth pole for the global economy, the telecommunication infrastructure has become increasingly prominent as an important driving force behind global economic growth and social and culture exchanges. YOFC is dedicated to connecting the world with optical fibres to aid in the establishment of the global network infrastructure with top-quality optical fibres and optical cables as well as system integration services. This year's Connected Britain, YOFC showcased a series of highly competitive products and solutions:

New optical fibres and optical cables

In response to the strong demand for network construction in overseas markets, YOFC offers optical fibres and optical cables as well as application solutions, including optical fibres such as new-generation trunk optical fibres G.654.E and OM5, high-density micro distribution optical cables, a series of air-blown micro optical cables, ADSS optical cables, new-type dry optical cables, to meet the needs of different network application scenarios.

Data centre solutions

Against the backdrop of the proliferation of data centres, YOFC's data centre solutions provide end-to-end all-optical connection systems to support the smooth upgrading of data centres. In this regard, YOFC focused on the presentation of optical modules and AOC products designed for data centres, high-end optical fibre jumpers, pre-terminated jumpers and fibre pigtails at the event.

F.ODN pre-connection solutions

F.ODN pre-connection solutions make it possible to completely decouple cables from boxes, and enable on-site parallel construction, plug-and-play; new products such as ultra-high core junction boxes and multi-functional air-blown fibre distribution boxes have been developed to cater to clients' needs for customs solutions. YOFC's F.ODN pre-connection solutions have been successfully applied in projects in Argentina and France, and gained widespread recognition among local clients.

Through the Connected Britain event, YOFC sought to deepen exchanges and cooperation with its global peers in the industry, so as to make its own contributions to the building of information and telecommunication infrastructure and network connections in Britain and other parts of the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221025/image_5006683_7211023.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221026/image_5006683_7212340.jpg

SOURCE YOFC