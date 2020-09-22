YKK and Polygiene zaps viruses in zippers

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current situation with Covid-19, consumers and brands alike seek new solutions. Concerns over viruses begin even at the shopping stage, where markets like Italy require disinfection of garments before they are sold to consumers. YKK has developed a line of zippers with tape treated with Polygiene's ViralOff®, so these parts are essentially self-cleaning.

Always faithful to the philosophy of the "Cycle of Goodness", which places corporate responsibility, transparency and respect for others at the center of every business decision, YKK is now focused on what even a detail such as the zipper can offer. The chemical components are eco-sustainable and ViralOff encourages a reduction in the frequency of washing of the garments, prolonging their life cycle and reducing the consumption of energy, water and chemical additives.

"This zipper is the protagonist of the motto that completes the YKK logo `Little Parts, Big Difference' and is the motto which the Group has worked by for more than 80 years", says Enrico Degara, CSO (Chief Sustainability Officer) of YKK ITALIA s.p.a.



"It may be a small detail, but an important one. While we never make any claims beyond protecting the product itself, it goes without saying that a reduction of viruses on such often touched parts, like a zipper, is a good thing. We see a big demand building up, and at the launch at Lineapelle, YKK will raise awareness on this kind of products even more", says Haymo Strubel, Commercial Director at Polygiene.

YKK will present its first ViralOff® zippers at the Italian show Lineapelle "A new point of view", September 22-23, 2020. (In Fieramilano Rho, Italy, pavilion 7, booth K12)

ViralOff is an antimicrobial treatment added to textiles to protect the treated article itself from contamination.

