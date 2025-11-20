Yiwu Market's 37 Five-Star Booths Earn Cross-Regional Trust

YIWU, China, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the "World's Supermarket," Zhejiang Yiwu China Commodity City is the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities. Recently, Yiwu reached a mutual credit recognition agreement with Egypt and Dubai for the first batch of 37 five-star booths.

This cross-regional recognition mechanism significantly reduces institutional transaction costs for foreign trade practitioners, making supply–demand matching more efficient and frictionless.

"When a company enters an unfamiliar market for the first time, it is inevitable to encounter various obstacles, such as limited communication channels and unknown trade risks. The star-rated credit booth plaques in the Yiwu market provide us, as buyers, with a more convenient solution," said a representative from the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) of Dubai, UAE.

