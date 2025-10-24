Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center Opens, Setting Worldwide Digital Commerce Benchmark

YIWU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center, flagship project of the city's sixth-generation market, officially opened on Oct. 14. The launch completes the market's latest upgrade and signals Yiwu's shift from traditional trade to a full-scale digital-commerce ecosystem, positioning the city as a global hub that is fashionable, international, modern, digital, and low-carbon.

Located in the middle of Zhejiang Province and around 300 km from Shanghai, Yiwu is a commercial and trade city with vibrant market and unlimited business opportunities. Yiwu has released China's first "Market Credit Index". Yiwu market has been reputed as the world's largest small-commodity wholesale market by authoritative organizations.

In recent years, with the arrival of the digital trade era, Yiwu has once again stood on the starting line of the iterative upgrade of the market.

Covering 1.25 million m², the center integrates five zones: market, office buildings, commercial district, apartments and the Digital Trade Hub. The market already hosts vendors in fashion jewelry, creative & trendy toys and smart equipment; more than half are second-generation merchants, next-generation start-ups or brand/IP owners.

Over 3,700 new stall-holders use and sell AI tools; buyers can navigate the center via AI to locate products, shops and contacts faster.

Zhou Jian, General Manager of Yiwu China Commodities City Big Data Co., Ltd., said tenants are mass-producing promo videos with the in-house "Xiaoshang AI Video Creator" . Previously, one clip took a week and cost upwards of RMB 1,000(around ＄140). Now vendors speak "1-2-3-4-5" to the camera, add text and receive multilingual versions in minutes, slashing time and expense.

"Silver-jewelry development used to be capital-heavy. Xiaoshang AI now turns an idea into a design instantly—fast and inspiring. ," said Cao Fanyue, owner of Muqi Jewelry, a tenant whose monthly output now tops 200 new SKUs.

The center builds one high-level Digital Trade Hub and three core platforms: Chinagoods for digital trading services, a digital supply-chain platform for efficient logistics, and Yiwu Pay for settlement, jointly undergirding end-to-end digital commerce.

It also rolls out "N" digital-empowerment scenarios, while AI large models, digital trade and cross-border e-commerce expand rapidly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804328/image_841617_11359225.jpg