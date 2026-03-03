YITAHOME Kicks Off Prime Day Early with Exclusive Seasonal Offers

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As longer days and warmer weather invite new energy into the home, YITAHOME, a leading innovator in home interior and functional furniture—announces the launch of its 2026 Spring Sale. Running now on Amazon, the limited-time event offers shoppers exclusive savings on a curated selection of bestselling outdoor and indoor essentials, making it easier than ever to refresh living spaces for the season ahead.

1. Outdoor Raised Garden Bed Kit (£18 OFF - Price to £71.99)

Designed for flexibility, this modular raised garden bed allows for custom shape configurations, adapting to any outdoor space. Designed with an open base to effectively avoid water accumulation, thereby preventing plant root decay and keeping weeds away.

2. Outdoor Storage Shed (£35 OFF - Price to £441.13)

Maximise garden organisation with this spacious plastic shed, complete with a built-in floor for full protection from mud and moisture. Ideal for storing lawn tools, bicycles, patio furniture, and seasonal essentials, it keeps your outdoor space tidy and your belongings secure year-round.

3. Outdoor Storage Box (15% OFF - Price to £42.49)

More than just storage, this versatile deck box doubles as a sturdy garden bench, coffee table, or footstool. This large deck box offers generous storage for garden cushions, patio accessories, and outdoor tools. it combines clean aesthetics with everyday functionality—perfect for patios and balconies alike.

4. Outdoor Picnic Table (15% OFF - Price to £67.99)

Designed for spontaneous gatherings, this foldable table can be set up in seconds and folded up for compact storage when not in use. At just 12.8 kg with a built-in carrying handle, it's lightweight and portable—ideal for camping, picnics, or extra seating in the garden.

5. 3 Tier Storage Trolley (15% OFF - Price to 33.99)

Build from durable particle board and rust-resistant iron pipes, this storage trolley on wheels stays steady even when fully loaded. Whether used in the kitchen, garage, or garden, it offers wobble-free reliability and effortless mobility—day in and day out.

YITAHOME 2026 Spring Sale is available now via Amazon Store. With discounts available for a limited time and while supplies last, shoppers are encouraged to explore the collection early and bring home the pieces that make seasonal living feel effortless.

About Yitahome

Yitahome is a trusted furniture brand known for blending sophisticated design with everyday functionality. With a dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, Yitahome helps people create stylish, welcoming spaces they're proud to call home.