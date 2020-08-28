Yiling Pharmaceutical Reports 52.75% YOY Growth in R&D Investment, Boosting the Company's High Quality Development

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiling Pharmaceutical (002603.SZ) on Thursday published its semiannual report of 2020. In the reporting period, the Company registered business revenues of 4.487 billion RMB, a year-on-year growth of 50.35%; net profits earned by shareholders of the listed entity came in at 714 million RMB, a year-on-year growth of 57.05% and exceeding the annual figures of last year; R&D investment surged to 307 million RMB, a year-on-year growth of 52.75%. The continual investment in R&D proves a strong driver for the high-quality development of Yiling Pharmaceutical.

During the reporting period, drug registration approval was granted for Lianhua Qingke Tablets, a drug of Yiling Pharmaceutical for acute bronchitis and tracheobronchitis, another flagship product in cold and respiratory medicine after the success of Lianhua Qingwen and a very promising cash cow. Besides, new drug application has been submitted for Yizhi Anshen Tablet, a new TCM drug.

So far, Yiling Pharmaceutical has developed over 10 TCM drugs, obtained a total of 586 patents and received 6 national awards for science and technology achievements. The project "TCM Theory of Arteries and Veins and Its Guidance for the Prevention and Treatment of Microangiopathy" with Hebei Yiling Medical Research Institute, a subsidiary of Yiling Pharmaceutical, as the primary undertaking unit won the 1st Prize of 2019 State Science and Technology Advancement Award, the only 1st prize received by the health industry in 2019.

Yiling Pharmaceutical has planned for the implementation of five clinical evidence-based studies, of which "Clinical Study of Tong Xin Luo Intervention of Vulnerable Plaque of Coronary Artery" which is the world's first evidence-based medical research project with death rate hard endpoint as the main indicator, and "Evaluation Study of Composite Endpoint of Qili Qiangxin Capsules in Chronic Heart Failure" are progressing smoothly.

In R&D of Category I innovative drugs, there are currently four Category I innovative drugs that have entered the clinical phase, and over 10 are in pre-clinical study phase. Among these, felbinac trometamol injection has completed Phase II clinical study and Phase II clinical study is under preparation. According to Yiling Pharmaceutical, this drug will offer patients suffering from postsurgical pains an IV dosage of NSAID with less toxic or side effects and better analgesia performance, with positive economic and social benefits expected.

Apart from developing patented TCM drugs, Yiling Pharmaceutical is also an advocate of "grade-zero prevention" with ambitious moves in the big health industry. Its subsidiary Yiling Health City has developed "Lianhua Brand" product series including handwash, hand cream, antibacterial spray, oral spray, air purifying gel, etc., aiming at becoming an international prominent brand of respiratory system protection based on the strong brand capacity of Lianhua.

