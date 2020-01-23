YiduCloud founder, Gong Rujing addresses on shaping the future of health and healthcare at Davos 2020

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We focus so much on 'sickcare', and we do not focus enough on 'healthcare'. Our mission is to provide more accessible and affordable personal care to the public by using artificial intelligence and data technologies," said Gong Rujing, founder and chairwoman of YiduCloud, a leading medical AI company in China. She was invited to attend the World Economic Forum's 50th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 21-24.

Nearly 3,000 of the world's top leaders from politics, business and academia gathered in Davos and discussed the theme of "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World".

Rujing joined in a panel discussion on "Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare Systems" together with Winnie Byanyima, United Nations Undersecretary-General and Executive Director of UNAIDS, Christophe Weber, President and CEO of Takeda Pharmaceutical, and Shobana Kamineni，Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise. The panel session was moderated by Helen E. Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand.

The world is facing a rapidly aging population. In China, according to forecasts from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the elderly population is expected to reach 400 million by the end of 2035. How to provide them with quality and affordable healthcare services is becoming one of the top concerns for countries across the world.

"A lot of infrastructure work needs to be done to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to the greater population," said Rujing, who was entitled the Young Global Leader for 2019 by the WEF.

"By using artificial intelligence and medical data technology, we have seen very positive results over the past few years in terms of drug development and clinical practice, significantly increasing the efficiency of clinical trials and patient management, "she said.

Being a pioneer in medical AI, YiduCloud believes in the vision of "Data Intelligence, Green Healthcare" empowered by its Data Processing & Application Platform. YiduCloud provides solutions to medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies to enhance the quality and efficiency of their operations, with the aim of building a high-quality and sustainable healthcare system.

YiduCloud has partnered with academic institutions to build medical AI research centers. Also, it has published more than 50 high-quality papers, some of which in leading medical journals such as the Lancet Oncology and the Nature Medicine.

SOURCE YiduCloud